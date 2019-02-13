La actriz inglesa Kirsty-Leigh rinde un emotivo homenaje a su bebé muerto

Informativos Telecinco

La joven actriz ha publicado una bonita imagen a través de Instagram para homenajear a su hija fallecida antes de nacer y sacar fuera el dolor tan terrible por el que han pasado su marido y ella. Con solo 29 semanas y 3 días de gestación, fallecía la pequeña.

Kirsty-Leigh Porter es una joven actriz inglesa que ha pasado recientemente por uno de los peores momentos de su vida, la pérdida de su bebé quién nació muerta.

Como forma de terapia y a la vez como homenaje, Kirsty decidió publicar en Instagram una fotografía en la que se ve la silueta de una mujer sosteniendo a un bebé con alas de ángel, y junto a la imagen se podía leer el texto:

“Estoy publicando esto para cualquier persona que necesite verlo, estoy publicando esto con la fuerza de que nuestros bebés no serán olvidados. Estoy publicando esto con la fuerza de cada persona que me ha enviado un mensaje que entiende cómo es, con la esperanza de que entiendas que no estás solo. Estoy aquí para ti. Escribí esto cuando acababa de perder a mi hija Penny-Leigh… Me duele físicamente el corazón, está en un millón de piezas y mientras tratan de encontrar su camino de regreso, no sirve de nada, ya que mi corazón nunca volverá a estar completo, porque cuando te fuiste, quedaba una gran parte de ti". Y siempre estará contigo dondequiera que estés.

Ya nada tiene sentido porque no puedo tenerte en mis brazos. No puedo ver tu primera sonrisa, tu primer movimiento, no puedo vestirte, cambiarte de pañal, alimentarte, bañarte, besarte de buenas noches y abrazarte por la mañana, verte dar los primeros pasos , verte crecer, pero siempre seré tu mamá.

Siempre estaré orgullosa. Como el increíble dolor me consume y esta nube oscura se me pega por encima, todavía tengo tu luz para guiarme. La estrella más brillante del cielo.

Oh mi querida Penny-Leigh, mi hermosa niña, entraste en nuestra vida como un torbellino y ahora, de repente, desaparece. Tranquilo y quieto, completamente adormecido. Todos nuestros planes, nuestro futuro, nos arrebataron en un momento en el que nunca podremos volver atrás y cambiar. Mi mente no puede comprender cómo he dado a luz y mi bebé no está aquí conmigo. Como esta eso bien ¿Cómo va a estar bien alguna vez? La gente dice que "ella era demasiado buena para esta tierra", pero eso significaría que había una razón por la que todavía no estás aquí con tu mamá y tu papá, y no creo que haya ninguna razón para ello.

¿Cómo puede ser mejor para ti estar en cualquier lugar que no sea en nuestros brazos? Con el dolor abrumador llega la culpa. "Si no soy un montón en el piso del baño escondiéndome llorando, estoy vagando sin rumbo por la habitación con GUILT".