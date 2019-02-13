PortadaEn directo

La actriz inglesa Kirsty-Leigh rinde un emotivo homenaje a su bebé muerto

La joven actriz ha publicado una bonita imagen a través de Instagram para homenajear a su hija fallecida antes de nacer y sacar fuera el dolor tan terrible por el que han pasado su marido y ella. Con solo 29 semanas y 3 días de gestación, fallecía la pequeña.

Kirsty-Leigh Porter es una joven actriz inglesa que ha pasado recientemente por uno de los peores momentos de su vida, la pérdida de su bebé quién nació muerta.
Como forma de terapia y a la vez como homenaje, Kirsty decidió publicar en Instagram una fotografía en la que se ve la silueta de una mujer sosteniendo a un bebé con alas de ángel, y junto a la imagen se podía leer el texto:
“Estoy publicando esto para cualquier persona que necesite verlo, estoy publicando esto con la fuerza de que nuestros bebés no serán olvidados. Estoy publicando esto con la fuerza de cada persona que me ha enviado un mensaje que entiende cómo es, con la esperanza de que entiendas que no estás solo. Estoy aquí para ti. Escribí esto cuando acababa de perder a mi hija Penny-Leigh… Me duele físicamente el corazón, está en un millón de piezas y mientras tratan de encontrar su camino de regreso, no sirve de nada, ya que mi corazón nunca volverá a estar completo, porque cuando te fuiste, quedaba una gran parte de ti". Y siempre estará contigo dondequiera que estés. 
Ya nada tiene sentido porque no puedo tenerte en mis brazos. No puedo ver tu primera sonrisa, tu primer movimiento, no puedo vestirte, cambiarte de pañal, alimentarte, bañarte, besarte de buenas noches y abrazarte por la mañana, verte dar los primeros pasos , verte crecer, pero siempre seré tu mamá. 
Siempre estaré orgullosa. Como el increíble dolor me consume y esta nube oscura se me pega por encima, todavía tengo tu luz para guiarme. La estrella más brillante del cielo. 
Oh mi querida Penny-Leigh, mi hermosa niña, entraste en nuestra vida como un torbellino y ahora, de repente, desaparece. Tranquilo y quieto, completamente adormecido. Todos nuestros planes, nuestro futuro, nos arrebataron en un momento en el que nunca podremos volver atrás y cambiar. Mi mente no puede comprender cómo he dado a luz y mi bebé no está aquí conmigo. Como esta eso bien ¿Cómo va a estar bien alguna vez? La gente dice que "ella era demasiado buena para esta tierra", pero eso significaría que había una razón por la que todavía no estás aquí con tu mamá y tu papá, y no creo que haya ninguna razón para ello.
¿Cómo puede ser mejor para ti estar en cualquier lugar que no sea en nuestros brazos? Con el dolor abrumador llega la culpa. "Si no soy un montón en el piso del baño escondiéndome llorando, estoy vagando sin rumbo por la habitación con GUILT". 
I have been wondering whether I should post this or not.. but here it is... I am posting this for Penny-Leigh, I am posting this for every single woman and man who have messaged me with their stories of their sleeping angels, (I have read every single one and still messaging back) I am posting this for anyone who needs to see it, I am posting this with strength that our babies will not be forgotten. I am posting this with the strength of every single person who has messaged me who understands what it’s like, in the hope that you understand you are not alone. And I am here for you. I wrote this when I had just lost my baby girl Penny-Leigh. 👼🏼 My heart physically aches, it is in a million pieces and whilst they try to find their way back together it’s no use as my heart will never be whole again, because when you left, a big piece of it left with you and will always be with you wherever you are. Nothing makes sense anymore because I can’t hold you in my arms. I don’t get to see your first smile, your first wriggle, I don’t get to dress you, change your nappy, feed you, bath you, kiss you goodnight and hug you in the morning, watch you take your first steps, watch you grow, But I will always be your mummy. I will always do you proud. As unbelievable grief consumes me and this dark cloud sticks above me, I still have your light to guide me. The brightest star in the sky. Oh my darling Penny-Leigh, my beautiful little girl, You came into our life like a whirlwind and now all of sudden it’s gone. Quiet and still, completely numb. All our plans, our future, snatched away in a moment that we can never go back too and change. My mind can’t comprehend how I have given birth yet my baby is not here with me. How is that ok? How is that ever going to be ok? People say “she was too good for this earth” but that would mean there was a reason you are not still here with your mummy and daddy, and I don’t think there is any reason for it. How can being anywhere but in our arms better for you? With the overwhelming grief comes GUILT. If I’m not a heap on the bathroom floor hiding myself away crying, I am wondering aimlessly around the room with GUILT #stillborn #angelbaby

Una publicación compartida de Kirsty-Leigh Porter ☮️♑️💟 (@kirststarburst) el 12 Feb, 2019 a las 4:29 PST