Anar Agakishiev, 'el mago del maquillaje', comparte sus trucos para borrar décadas
El artista hace increíbles cambios de imagen
El maquillador profesional Anar Agakishiev se está haciendo mundialmente famoso con la viralización de sus trabajos a través de las redes sociales. El artista, natural de Azerbaiyán, hace increíbles cambios de imagen por lo que ha sido apodado en infinidad de ocasiones como el mago de las brochas o el mago del maquillaje.
Ahora, a través de su canal de Youtube, explica sus trucos y consejos de maquillaje para mejorar drásticamente la rutina de maquillaje diaria de sobre todo, las mujeres con más edad.
"Muchas personas son escépticas acerca de cómo el maquillaje puede transformar a una persona pero, un toque de corrector, algo de máscara y un poco de rubor pueden hacer una gran diferencia", dice Agakishiev.
Dear friends,here is my next hero.At the age of six she had a tragedy and she does not want to talk about it.And today she is going to the wedding.Wish her good luck❤
Una publicación compartida de Anar Agakishiev (@anar_agakishiev) el 26 Jul, 2019 a las 11:20 PDT

Una publicación compartida de Anar Agakishiev (@anar_agakishiev) el 1 Jun, 2019 a las 3:22 PDT
My dear followers,I will surprise you soon🎁But now I'd like you to rate my work from 10 to 100😊❤
Una publicación compartida de Anar Agakishiev (@anar_agakishiev) el 23 Ago, 2018 a las 11:44 PDT