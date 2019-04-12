Cuando el arte y la comida se mezclan
Informativos Telecinco12/04/201918:36 h.
Lo que empezó con un intento de sorprender a sus hijos con la comida para que les abriese el apetito, ha pasado a ser una auténtica estrella en las redes sociales. Laleh Mohmedi se ha abierto un hueco en el arte gastronómico a través de grandes y fieles reproducciones de los dibujos animados y los personajes favoritos de los más pequeños. Los platos que presenta la artista australiana son unas auténticas obras maestras.
MAMA COCO from COCO Mash potato, vermicelli noodles, purple cabbage, shrimp, white tortilla wrap, tomato Mama Coco reminds me so much of my naneh - the most kindest, selfless person I ever knew- not a single bad bone in her body. My naneh lived with us growing up, she would walk me to school, cook the most delicious meals and would tell the most amazing stories before bed- my favourite - Shangool, mangool hepeh angoor. As I got older, life got in the way and I visited her less and less. After a few years my naneh moved back to Iran where she eventually developed dementia. Even through this dementia when I would talk to her she would still remember my voice and call me her Zanboor 🐝 Every year I would tell myself - this year would be the year that I would go visit her in Iran- but again life got in the way and I never did. 😔 To this day my biggest regret was not travelling overseas to see her one last time before she passed. I miss her smell, I miss her voice, I miss her. 😔 If you are lucky enough to have a grandparent still alive- pick up the phone - call them, visit them as they don't have much longer on this earth and one day you will regret it- just like me. They say everyone has a guardian angel and I know my naneh is mine. This one is for you Naneh, I love you Love your Zanboor ❤️🐝 . . . Stone: #neolith Beton from @cdkstone #grandma #grandparents #love #foodart #disney #coco #pixar #mamacoco #whpfavoritecolor
Ok seriously where is everyone at? Is it the new @instagram algorithms or are you guys just not loving our creations? 🥺😭 Stone: Neolith Beton from @cdkstone . . . .
FLOUNDER from THE LITTLE MERMAID 🐠 Vegetarian Ravioli with cream cheese ( dyed blue using butterfly pea powder from @rawnice )and pippi sauce Stone: Neolith Beton from @cdkstone stone . . . . #USA #UK #disney #foodstyling #foodart#foodphotography #healthychoices #beautifulcuisines #pixarpierchallenge #happyandhealthy#glowlean #onthetable #organicmoments#colouryourplate #eattherainbow #wholefood #feedfeed#foods4thought #lovefood #organicfood #sundlivsstil #nemmad#disneyfood #pixar #thelittlemermaid #disneyfan
Throw back to the time I made Karl Lagerfeld in between workshops in #Dubai RIP #karllagerfeld Mash potato with enoki mushroom, eggplant, wholemeal wrap, wild rice and chia seeds . . . #fashion #karllagerfeld #chanel #fashionicon . #whp #USA #UK #foodstyling #foodart#foodphotography #healthychoices #beautifulcuisines #happyandhealthy#glowlean #onthetable #organicmoments#colouryourplate #eattherainbow #wholefood #feedfeed#foods4thought #lovefood #organicfood #sundlivsstil #nemmad #love #rip #tribute . . .
🧜🏼♀️ URSULA from THE LITTLE MERMAID 🐙 Grilled octopus, whiting, mash potato, oyster mushrooms (brushed with butterfly pea powder from @rawnice) and vegetables Two things I learnt today - 1. I don't how to cook octopus 2. I also don't know how to cook whiting 🤦🏼♀️ Given its the #30thanniversary of the best movie of all time -this weeks creations will be dedicated to The Little Mermaid( I still know all the words to this movie - to the point where Jacob refuses to watch it with me as he doesn't want to hear me sing! 😂) Stone: Neolith Beton from @cdkstone . . . . . #USA #UK #disney #foodstyling #foodart#foodphotography #healthychoices #beautifulcuisines #pixarpierchallenge #happyandhealthy#glowlean #onthetable #organicmoments#colouryourplate #eattherainbow #wholefood #feedfeed#foods4thought #lovefood #organicfood #sundlivsstil #nemmad#disneyfood #pixar #thelittlemermaid
