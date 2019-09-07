Informativos
El importante mensaje de 'body positive' de Demi Lovato en Instagram: "Esta soy yo, y me quiero"

  • La joven estadounidense afirma que está en una nueva etapa de su vida

La cantante y actriz estadounidense Demetria Devonne Lovato, conocida como Demi Lovato, ha revolucionado las redes con un mensaje de 'body positive' junto con una imagen de su cuerpo al natural en su red social Instagram. 
La cantante, de 27 años, ha admitido que en muchas ocasiones se ha hecho retoques en las fotografías en bikini para no mostrar su cuerpo al natural, algo de lo que ya está cansada. Con esta afirmación ha querido dar comienzo a un "nuevo capítulo de su vida", en el que quiere dejar de cumplir con los estándares que la sociedad impone a las mujeres.
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻‍♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥

Una publicación compartida de Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) el 5 Sep, 2019 a las 5:30 PDT

Tras admitir en 2018 con una canción llamada Sober que había vuelto a caer en las adicciones y el alcoholismo, ahora la joven está muy contenta de poder retomar su vida y de comenzar nuevos proyectos, afirmando que está trabajando en una nueva canción. 
Aunque admite que no le entusiasma del todo su apariencia física, admite que se quiere y que eso es lo que importa. Además, asegura que si ha podido inspirar a alguien para que se aprecie tal y como es, habrá valido la pena. 