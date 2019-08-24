Bomberos de todo el mundo animan a Molly, la pequeña de 4 años que sueña con conducir un camión

Informativos
24/08/2019
Los bomberos del mundo se unen por una niña: Molly, la pequeña de 4 años que suena con apagar incendios

  • La pequeña comentó a su madre que nunca había visto conducir a una bombera

Los sueños de los niños son un pilar fundamental de la sociedad. El futuro de las próximas generaciones se tiene que ver motivado por un compromiso social que demuestre que todas las metas que uno se propone, se pueden llegar a conseguir. Molly, una niña escocesa de 4 años, sueña con poder conducir algún día un camión de bomberos.
Rebecca, la madre de Molly, contó que su hija la comentó un día que nunca había visto a una mujer conducir un camión de bomberos. Ante esta revelación, su madre se planteó demostrar a su hija que la imprescindible labor de apagar incendios y solucionar conflictos no entiende de géneros. Una historia recogida por 20Minutos
“Hola twitter. Esta es Molly, tiene 4 años. Cuando crezca, quiere conducir un camión de bomberos pero dice que nunca antes ha visto a una mujer conducirlo ¿Me pueden ayudar las fantásticas bomberas?”, publicó Rebecca en su cuenta de Twitter. Un mensaje que no tardó en recoger numerosas reacciones de bomberos de todo el mundo, como los de Londres o Nueva York.
"¡Hola Molly! Soy bombero en West Linton, un pueblo cerca de Edimburgo. Llevo más de un año conduciendo. ¡Es una gran responsabilidad pero un gran honor @FireLinton y me encanta! ¡Ven a visitarnos! Serás una conductora increíble: ¡sigue tus sueños!", publicó uno de los bomberos del cuerpo de West Linton. 
¡Hola Molly! Estas son solo algunas de nuestras bomberas que conducen nuestros camiones en Londres. Si quieres venir a visitarnos un día y sentarte en un camión, sería más que bienvenido London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire)", comentaba el cuerpo de bomberos de Londres, una de las mucha cuentas que quisieron mostrar su apoyo a la pequeña soñadora de 4 años. 

