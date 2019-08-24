Bomberos de todo el mundo animan a Molly, la pequeña de 4 años que sueña con conducir un camión
La pequeña comentó a su madre que nunca había visto conducir a una bombera
Hey twitter.— Rebecca Pender (@HannahMeIDD8P) 21 de agosto de 2019
Request from Molly age 4.
When she grows up she wants to drive a fire truck but she said she has never seen a lady drive a fire truck before.
Can you help me out with all you fabulous female firefighters? #firewomen #firefighter #femalefirefighter pic.twitter.com/mvvnH0btE7
Hi Molly!! I’m a fire fighter in West Linton, a village near Edinburgh. I’ve been driving for over a year now. It is a big responsibility but a huge honour to drive my crew @FireLinton and I love it!! Come over and visit us!! You’ll be an awesome driver - follow your dreams! pic.twitter.com/EGJ2dvRUCb— Estelle Weipers (@StellyWeipers) 22 de agosto de 2019
Hi Molly. Here are just some of our female firefighters who drive our fire engines in London. If you want to come and visit us one day and sit in a fire engine yourself, you would be more than welcome 🚒🚨 pic.twitter.com/xnU16BIsgf— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) 22 de agosto de 2019
Five fantastic Firefighters from @mawwfire @CommandPowys serving communities of Mid Wales 👍 pic.twitter.com/eRKcCw6Ghn— Craig Thomas (@craig_thomas111) 22 de agosto de 2019
Hi Molly,— Dr Sab Cohen-Hatton (@Sab_CohenHatton) 22 de agosto de 2019
It's been a few years since I've driven one of these, but it used to be one of my favourite parts of the job! If you have a dream that sets your heart on fire, chase it fearlessly and never give up! 🔥❤🔥 pic.twitter.com/1w7HHV108Q