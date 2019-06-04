Informativos
Cortan la cola a un tiburón indefenso para jactarse en las redes sociales

Informativos Telecinco04/06/201913:35h.
Los pescadores se grabaron tras amputar la cola al tiburón (Instagram)

  • El suceso ocurrió en las costas de Groenlandia

Un vídeo que tiene como protagonistas a dos hombres y un tiburón ha comenzado a circular en las redes sociales: en las imágenes se ve a ambos pescadores maltratando al animal sólo por diversión y hasta se burlan de él. El indignante hecho ocurrió en una de las costas de Groenlandia, cuando navegaban en su barco pesquero. Uno de ellos cogió al tiburón y le cortó la cola, mientras que el otro grababa y se reía.
En la parte final del vídeo se ve al animal alejándose de la embarcación lentamente. Mientras tanto, ambos individuos tiraron un trozo de la cola a una máquina y le gritaron: "Buena suerte cuando intentes nadar, bastardo".
Cortarle las aletas o la cola a un tiburón y tirarlo al mar es condenarlo a una muerte larga y dolorosa. Más allá de la crueldad que esto conlleva. El vídeo lo publicó la cuenta de Instagram @oceanskeepers, pero lo hizo viral la organización Save The Reef, que busca salvar los océanos y la vida marítima.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

🤬😡 Yet again I’m left speechless with the commercial fishing community and its lack of respect for #marinelife. Two fishermen recorded and laughed as another cuts off the tail (caudal fin) of what looks like a Greenland Shark. One of the fisherman can be heard yelling “Good luck trying to swim, you bastard” while the other laughs as the mutilated #shark tries to escape. #GreenlandSharks live to between 300-500 years old but don’t reach breeding age until about 150. It’s also speculated that populations number are low as the shark is fished for its liver oil in the #Scandinavian region. Thankfully the men were promptly fired from their jobs on board. It also seems that the men broke several laws and could face up to a million ISK (roughly $11600 AUD) in fines on animal cruelty charges... hardly enough for that horrific act in my opinion. @oceanskeepers . . . . . . #greenland #greenlandshark #sharkeducation #sharkconservation #saveshark #saveoursharks #fishing #commercialfishing #animalcruelty #stopanimalcruelty #oceanskeepers #iceland

Una publicación compartida de Oceans' Keepers 🦈 Save Sharks (@oceanskeepers) el 30 May, 2019 a las 4:04 PDT

"Lamentablemente, este tipo de matanzas sin sentido será el final de nuestra vida marina, nuestro medio ambiente y, eventualmente, nuestra propia especie, a menos que cambiemos INMEDIATAMENTE”, escribieron.
Y siguieron: "Los tiburones de Groenlandia son los vertebrados que viven más tiempo en la Tierra, viven entre 300 y 500 años y se cree que tienen genes únicos que podrían ser el secreto de la larga vida para los humanos".
La organización pidió que toda la sociedad se una contra la crueldad animal para ayudar "a las pobres criaturas indefensas". La publicación generó miles de comentarios de indignación.

