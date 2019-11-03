Con cuatro años, Evan rompe con los estereotipos y cumple su sueño de vestirse de princesa
El pequeño va a Disneyland todas las semanas disfrazado
Su madre quiere enseñar a aceptar las diferencias
La aficción de Evan McLeod, un niño de cuatro años, causa polémica en la Red por romper con los estereotipos. Al pequeño le encantan las princesas Disney y disfrazarse de ellas. Su madre comparte fotografías suyas en Instagram con la esperanza de enseñar al resto de niños a aceptar las diferencias de los demás.
A pesar de las críticas por ser un niño que lleve vestidos, Evan McLeod continúa haciéndolo. Su madre, de Orange (California), le lleva a Disneyland todas las semanas. Allí, es feliz. Muchas de las personas que trabajan en el parque ya le conocen, le cogen de la mano y caminan con él.
Su madre cuenta, según publica CBS News, que Evan siempre quiso ponerse vestidos de princesa y no trajes de caballero: "Al principio pensé que estaba confundido, así que seguí mostrándole el traje de caballero y él insistió en que quería Blancanieves".
Los primeros años de vista de Evan fueron duros. Fue prematuro, tiene autismo, microcefalia y retrasos en el desarrollo. Su madre biológica era adicta a las drogas y le dio en adopción. Sin embargo, su nueva familia está dispuesta a hacer todo lo posible para que sea feliz y aceptado por el resto.
