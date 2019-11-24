Susan Sarandon, desfigurada tras sufrir una caída

"Pequeño resbalón = conmoción cerebral, nariz fracturada, rodilla golpeada. Parece que mañana no podré reunirme con el senador Sanders en New Hampshire", publicaba Sarandon junto a su fotografía. No obstante, la actriz ha querido calmar a sus seguidores haciéndoles saber que, a pesar de lo aparatoso del golpe, se encuentra bien.