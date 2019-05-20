Informativos
Los duques de Cambridge disfrutan de la naturaleza en familia por una buena causa

Informativos Telecinco20/05/201912:26h.
  • El jardín de Kate contribuye al bienestar mental y físico

Los duques de Cambridge han pasado un día en un entorno natural para presentar su siguiente proyecto. Los niños, George, Charlotte y Louis, participaron activamente en la recolección de ramitas, troncos y musgo en el bosque que rodea su hogar en Norfolk.
El espacio quiere servir de inspiración a las familias en riesgo de exclusión social y la propia Kate invita a "salir al exterior" y "disfrutar de la naturaleza". Las fotografías, publicadas en la cuenta oficial del Palacio de Kensington, muestran a Charlotte descalza con un bonito vestido rosa de verano, en un columpio de cuerda y Louis bajo la atenta mirada de su padre, el príncipe William.
"Han estado involucrados en cada paso del camino y la duquesa estaba emocionada de que vieran el resultado final", declara un ayudante para un medio internacional. "Los niños, tanto los suyos como los demás, siempre han estado en el centro de este proyecto".

El niño Louis parecía fascinado mientras sostenía una piedra, mientras que Kate, arrodillada a su lado, envolvió su brazo alrededor de su hijo más pequeño.
El pasaje natural, diseñado por Kate junto a un grupo de arquitectos, es un entorno de bosques para que las familias y las comunidades se conecten con la naturaleza. El proyecto tiene como objetivo resaltar los beneficios que el mundo natural aporta al bienestar mental y físico.
Kate ha hecho de la intervención en los "primeros años" una de las piedras angulares de su trabajo después de ver cuántos problemas que enfrentan los adultos que ha conocido, como problemas de salud mental, adicción y exclusión social, se derivan de su infancia.
La naturaleza y la interacción al aire libre tienen enormes beneficios en nuestro bienestar físico y mental, especialmente para los niños pequeños.

