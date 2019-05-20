Los duques de Cambridge disfrutan de la naturaleza en familia por una buena causa
El jardín de Kate contribuye al bienestar mental y físico
The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of @Davies_White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. pic.twitter.com/zCGdl2zuS8— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 19 de mayo de 2019
“I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.” — The Duchess of Cambridge #RHSChelsea pic.twitter.com/R6NoMiA32k— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 19 de mayo de 2019
The Duchess of Cambridge is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. #RHSChelsea pic.twitter.com/MJPmbVkmIC— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 19 de mayo de 2019