Una 'influencer' relata la brutal paliza que le propinó un hombre durante una fiesta en su casa

Yasmine Pierards es conocida en Bélgica por su paso por varios formatos de televisión. La joven de 23 años formó parte de la serie 'Ex on the Beach' y participó en 'Temptation Island'. Esto le ha convertido una persona muy conocida en el país. Sin embargo, en esta ocasión, Pierards ha querido compartir con sus seguidores el resultado del brutal ataque que sufrió en una fiesta celebrada en su domicilio.