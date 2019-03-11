PortadaEn directo

La CNN desmiente que Melania tenga un doble y habla de teoría de la conspiración

melania2telecinco.es

#FakeMelania (#MelaniaFalsa) se ha vuelto a poner de moda en twitter. No es la primera vez que se especula en las redes que la primera dama que acompaña a Trump en muchas ocasiones no es ella sino una doble. La CNN ha investigado el caso y ha resuelto que una mujer es la responsable de la seguridad de Melania, que se parece a ella, pero que es más baja.

La teoría de la conspiración de que existía una doble de Melania Trump ya se hizo viral hace un par de años, cuando un tuit en el que una comediante americana se preguntaba si era o no Melania la que acompañaba a Trump se hizo viral. La propia comediante se sorprende de que la teoría vuelva a tener vida ahora y sea seguida en las redes sociales. 
 No, Melania Trump no tiene doble cuerpo, a pesar de lo que haya visto en Internet. Es el rotundo mensaje de la CNN, que no se caracteriza precisamente por ser un medio afín al presidente Donald Trump.
Este viernes, Donald Trump visitó Alabama y en Twitter se sucedieron las imágenes de la exmodelo con gesto extraño. No es la primera vez que se especula al respecto, ya en 2017 el tuitero Joe Vargas escribió: "Esta no es Melania. Pensar que puede llegar tan lejos y tratar de hacernos creer que es ella en televisión, es algo increíble. Me hace preguntarme qué más es mentira". El tuit recibió decenas de miles de retuits y nació la etiqueta #FakeMelania (#MelaniaFalsa).
Ahora la historia ha vuelto a repetirse y la CasaBlanca ha contestado. "Una vez más, nos encontramos consumidos por una ridícula no-historia cuando podríamos hablar sobre el trabajo que la primera dama está haciendo en nombre de los niños", dijo la directora de comunicaciones del Ala Oeste, Stephanie Grisham.
No obstante, las redes sociales ruge, los teóricos de la conspiración no cesan de sacar fotografías de la primera dama seguida por un agente del Servicio Secreto que tiene similitudes faciales, y la suposición de que existe un doble cuerpo. Jonathan Wackrow, un colaborador de CNN y ex agente del Servicio Secreto ha confesado a la cadena americana que: "el Servicio Secreto de los Estados Unidos no usa dobles corporales". El agente que va con Melania sí se parece a ella aunque es un poco más baja.