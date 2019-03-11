La CNN desmiente que Melania tenga un doble y habla de teoría de la conspiración
telecinco.es11/03/201914:28 h.
#FakeMelania (#MelaniaFalsa) se ha vuelto a poner de moda en twitter. No es la primera vez que se especula en las redes que la primera dama que acompaña a Trump en muchas ocasiones no es ella sino una doble. La CNN ha investigado el caso y ha resuelto que una mujer es la responsable de la seguridad de Melania, que se parece a ella, pero que es más baja.
so everyone has just accepted that they use a fake melania sometimes https://t.co/HEy9UJgUEd— raandy (@randygdub) 8 de marzo de 2019
The conspiracy theory I started is back and alive once again! https://t.co/xT5UiG2RtU https://t.co/hechzItreF— Andi Wagner (@prettyfunnymom) 10 de marzo de 2019
This is not Melania. To think they would go this far & try & make us think its her on TV is mind blowing. Makes me wonder what else is a lie pic.twitter.com/JhPVmXdGit— The Don of CBD (@JoeVargas) 18 de octubre de 2017
I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing. Rest assured, I'm here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) 30 de mayo de 2018
I know everyone likes to laugh about how stupid the #FakeMelania conspiracy is.— Gareth Dimelow (@gdimelow) 9 de marzo de 2019
So let’s just look at these two pictures from yesterday. How does a human being shrink a good five inches in a matter of hours? pic.twitter.com/G2wx9MiCfj