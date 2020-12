📍RE-INFECTION UPDATE: 15 cases of formal reinfection has now been documented (genome 🧬 sequence comparison). The BNO tracker now includes more severity info —8 of the 15 had a 2nd infection that’s more severe, 4 of which were moderate to severe. #COVID19 https://t.co/gTYmwrvaBi pic.twitter.com/tr51nw3GRH