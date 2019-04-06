La foto por la que todo el mundo piensa que sufre astigmatismo
Informativos Telecinco06/04/201909:00 h.
Una imagen publicada en Twitter que refleja cómo las personas con astigmatismo ven la luz se ha hecho popular entre miles de usuarios que creen que padecen esta afección ocular común.
Astigmatism is when the cornea is slightly curved rather than completely round..— Unusual Facts (@UnusualFacts6) 25 de marzo de 2019
With astigmatism, light focuses on several points of the retina rather just one point. This is what people with Astigmatisms vs without. pic.twitter.com/RXWWayFBRJ
Para aquellos que no están familiarizados con la condición, el astigmatismo implica que el ojo tiene una forma más parecida a una pelota de rugby que a una pelota de fútbol, por lo que la luz se enfoca en más de un lugar en el ojo.
I had no clue this was a thing! Honestly just thought that's how light worked!!!— Rip_Mitchell (@VesuvianVoice) 27 de marzo de 2019
