La foto por la que todo el mundo piensa que sufre astigmatismo

Una imagen publicada en Twitter que refleja cómo las personas con astigmatismo ven la luz se ha hecho popular entre miles de usuarios que creen que padecen esta afección ocular común.  

El tweet de Unusual Facts presentaba dos fotografías de coches en un atasco de un a autopista, cuyas luces traseras se encendían en uno pero no en el otro, tal y como informa el portal web Independent

El tweet recibió 23.000 rt y casi 55.000 me gusta de forma inmediata.
La imagen de la izquierda refleja lo que verían las personas con astigmatismo, que, tal y como indica Unusual Facts, se relaciona con tener una córnea ligeramente curva.
 
Para aquellos que no están familiarizados con la condición, el astigmatismo implica que el ojo tiene una forma más parecida a una pelota de rugby que a una pelota de fútbol, por lo que la luz se enfoca en más de un lugar en el ojo.
Otros se mostraron escépticos: 
Lo más recomendable es que acudas a un oftalmólogo u óptica.

