Rihanna encuentra a su doble: una niña revoluciona las redes sociales por el gran parecido entre ambas

Informativos Telecinco24/07/201912:40h.
Una niña idéntica a Rihanna sorprende hasta a la propia cantante

  • La cantante ha compartido una imagen de la pequeña

  • “Casi se me cae el teléfono, ¿por qué?”, ha escrito

  • La semejanza entre ambas es más que evidente

Es una de las cantantes más importantes a nivel internacional. Por ello, no es de extrañar que muchas sean las personas que se quieran parecer a Rihanna. Sin embargo, la intérprete ya ha encontrado su doble: una niña. A través de su cuenta de Instagram, la de Barbados ha compartido una imagen de la pequeña que ha revolucionado la red social, debido a la semejanza entre ambas.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

almost drop my phone. how?

Una publicación compartida de badgalriri (@badgalriri) el 23 Jul, 2019 a las 12:31 PDT

Muchas han sido las personas que han mostrado su asombro con la instantánea, ya que a primera vista, cualquiera podría pensar que se trata de la intérprete de pequeña. “¿Cuándo has tenido una hija?”, ha comentado el rapero Snoop Dog; “¿Tu gemela? ¿Cómo es posible?”, ha escrito el bailaron Kid The Wiz; “Pensaba que esto era el comienzo del desafío en el que hay que usar el filtro joven de FaceApp”, continuaba la maquilladora de Fenty Beauty Priscilla Ono.
Sin embargo, la pequeña no tiene relación ninguna con la cantante. La menor es hija de la usuaria etiquetada en la foto: @iambriakay_, quien a través de su perfil de Instagram compartía imágenes de la menor. Hasta que un día los fans de la cantante la descubrieron y se la hicieron llegar.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Dear daughter, Today my heart is so full of love and gratitude. My mind feels enlightened and my love feels strengthened. I smile at the little things and cherish each moment of happiness. You broke my barrier into motherhood. You were the light I never knew I needed. You were my first introduction into the true meaning of selfless, unconditional love. You unknowingly challenged me to be better, encouraged me to fight harder and at times annoyingly forced me to become a more patient. Your life has given me breath in so many ways. You have taught me the importance of self reflection and reminded me that how I see myself will influence how you see yourself. The thought of you influences every decision I make. The moment you were born as we made our first introduction face to face, I vowed to give you all of me. I vow to show you the strength of womanhood. I vow to expose you to the power you innately possess. I vow to endlessly encourage you to seek knowledge and empower your mind. I vow to remind you always that true beauty is measured from within. I vow to always remind you to love yourself first. I vow to share with you all of the lessons I have learned but also allow you to make your own mistakes. I vow to be the place you can come to feel uplifted and protected. I vow to be there for you always, through it all. Thank you for always loving me so unconditionally, even when I am not in the best of moods. Thank you for those unexpected kisses and hugs from behind. Thank you for exceeding every expectation I’ve ever had of having a child. Thank you for just being you. Thank you for gifting me as your mother. Happy Birthday Honeyy B 🍯🐝

Una publicación compartida de 🐘🌻Briaaaa 🌻🐘 (@iambriakay_) el 20 Jun, 2019 a las 8:14 PDT

“Casi se me cae el teléfono, ¿por qué?”, escribió Rihanna en la red social junto a la imagen. Una instantánea que ya acumula más de seis millones de me gusta y ha superado los 79.000 comentarios en apenas 15 horas.

