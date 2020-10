👥@YBarneda shares at the #BizBarcelona20 fair the 3 steps to reach the right empowering question to enterpreneur:



1⃣ Be free of judgment and expectations.

2⃣ Find the most relevant, conscious and open-ended question.

3⃣ Address it with an action plan & follow up.#ESICExperts pic.twitter.com/okZ00JWlP4