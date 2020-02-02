La hermana de Kobe Bryant recuerda al jugador fallecido: "Nuestras vidas han cambiado para siempre"
"Estamos devastados por la pérdida", ha declarado
Ofrece una recaudación para ayudar a las familias de los otros fallecidos
La ciudad de Los Ángeles sigue reponiéndose del duro golpe que ha supuesto la muerte de Kobe Bryant y su hija Gianna. Un accidente de helicóptero que arrebató la vida del jugador del baloncesto y de su hija de 13 años junto a la de otras siete personas.
Desde el pasado domingo, las muestras de cariño y respeto no han dejado de sucederse. Ya son varios los homenajes que se le han dedicado como en la entrega de los Premios Grammy o la suspensión del partido entre los Lakers y Los Ángeles Clippers. En las redes sociales tampoco se han dejado de suceder las muestras de cariño y apoyo a la familia del deportista. Vanessa Laine Bryant, viuda del fallecido, también utilizaba sus redes sociales para recordar a su difunto marido y a su hija.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
Una publicación compartida de Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) el 29 Ene, 2020 a las 4:59 PST
La que también ha querido dedicar unas palabras a los fallecidos ha sido la hermana de Kobe Bryant. Sharia Washington ha compartido en sus perfiles sociales varias fotografías y vídeos en las que aparecen tanto la hija de Kobe Bryant como el deportista.
"En nombre de nuestra familia, nos unimos a Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka y Capri para lamentar la pérdida de Kobe y Gianna en un accidente tan trágico. Estamos devastados por la pérdida de nuestro hermano, hijo, nuestra sobrina y nieta, y nuestros corazones están con todas las familias que perdieron a sus seres queridos el domingo. Nuestras vidas han cambiado para siempre", escribía Sharia.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
On behalf of our family, we join Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri in grieving the loss of Kobe and Gianna in such a tragic accident. We are devastated by the loss of our brother, son, our niece and granddaughter, and our hearts go out to all the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday. Our lives are forever changed. Thank you for your prayers, the numerous calls, texts, emails and cards. Please visit MambaOnThree.org to support the families affected by Sunday’s tragedy and to honor Kobe and Gianna’s legacy, please visit: MambaSportsFoundation.org #Mambacita #Mamba #Family #GirlsDad - Sharia Washington and Shaya Tabb
Una publicación compartida de Sharia Washington (@shariafit) el 31 Ene, 2020 a las 12:43 PST
Además, la mujer no solo quería recordar a su hermano y sobrina fallecidos. Sharia Washington también aprovechaba la plataforma para agradecer el apoyo recibido en la última semana y pedía a todos sus seguidores que realizasen una serie de donativos que estarían completamente destinados a la ayuda de las fmailias de las otras víctimas del accidente: "Gracias por sus oraciones, las numerosas llamadas, mensajes de texto, correos electrónicos y tarjetas. Visite MambaOnThree.org para apoyar a las familias afectadas por la tragedia del domingo y para honrar el legado de Kobe y Gianna".