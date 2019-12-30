Una joven británica se convierte en la primera mujer en escalar el monte de Roraima en Venezuela
Anna Taylor, de 21 años, ha completado uno de los desafíos de escalada más difíciles del mundo
Anna Taylor ha conseguido hacer historia en el mundo de la escalada. A sus 21 años, se ha convertido en la primera mujer en conquistar las enormes paredes del monte Roraima en Venezuela. Uno de los desafíos de escalada más difíciles del mundo, 2.000 pies de altura en medio de la selva tropical de Guyana.
Crimp. Match. Crimp harder. Match again. Fall. Curse. Repeat. ⏳ . . I’m so glad that this pitch turned out to be pretty hard (for me at least!). Giving everything to a move in such a crazy situation made it far more memorable than cruising it would’ve done. In the same way as climbing while exhausted from the approach and covered in bits of slime forest and insect bites made the whole thing way more fun than if that were not the case (in a really weird way...). It took nearly three days to break the cycle, but (and I should know this by now) if you’re desperate enough, just about anything can become an extra foothold if you tell yourself it is. This was definitely one of those times. 🌴🌴🌴 . . . @berghausofficial @lasportivauk @petzl_official @dirt_bags @coldhouse_ @theadventurepodcast 📸 - @mattpycroft
Taylor nació para alcanzar la cima. Y así lo hizo. Tras unirse a una expedición, integrada por cinco hombres, Anna consiguió tomar una de las montañas más espectaculares del mundo. Eso sí, después de recorrer 33 millas de selva y enfrentarse a arañas venenosas, serpientes, escorpiones y algún que otro pantano.
One of the best things about spending a month in the jungle was getting the chance to interact with some of the local wildlife. While we unfortunately (maybe fortunately) didn’t see any big cats, or other larger mammals, we did have plenty of experiences with the creepy-crawlies of the area...🕸 . . . I’ve never really been scared of big insects, but as a couple of species in particular were more than capable of causing considerable damage from a bite, some care had to be taken when getting close to them. Tarantulas, Monkey Spiders, Scorpians, and various types of over-sized millipedes and crickets were a daily feature of jungle life, and you get use to their continued presence surprisingly quickly! Although admittedly the shock of finding one suddenly attached to your arm after walking through a bush never quite wears off. 🦗🐾🕷 . . . @berghausofficial @lasportivauk @petzl_official @dirt_bags @coldhouse_ @theadventurepodcast
Con cuerdas y un arnés de seguridad, la joven británica hizo noche, más de una vez, en una especie de carpa colgante junto a sus compañeros de equipo. Debajo, una imagen de vértigo.
As far as camping spots go, this was a pretty good one!🏕 Not a bad place to call home for a few days 🏔 . . . @berghausofficial @lasportivauk @petzl_official @dirt_bags @theadventurepodcast @coldhouse_ 📸- @mattpycroft
Tras varios días, el equipo, que se encontraba exhausto, consiguió conquistar el monte. Allí, un helicóptero les esperaba para poner rumbo a casa.
Anna, que comenzó a practicar este deporte con tan solo diez años, se ha convertido así en la primera mujer del mundo en conseguir tal hazaña.