Internacional

Gran parte de la población iraní defienden a su país, "pero que no quieren la guerra y buscan la paz", según Catalina Gómez

El Ejército estadounidense ha bombardeado las instalaciones nucleares iraníes de Isfahán, Natanz y Fordo, siendo esta última la localización en la que se ha realizado el mayor ataque.

