Las frases de Dakota en inglés para aprender idiomas: "I say you yes"

Aprender inglés puede ser divertido con Dakota

Aprender inglés a veces puede ser aburrido: que si los phrasal verbs, que si el genitivo sajón, que si el verbo to be… ¡Basta! Te ofrecemos una nueva forma de aprender y de la manera más sencilla, divertida y directa: traduciendo las frases de Dakota en 'Supervivientes' y 'Hermano mayor'. Vamos allá. O mejor dicho, let’s go!

Nivel 1: frases sencillas

Me cambio y me piro > I change and I do go

Tras, tras, tras, aguarrás > After, after, after, turpentine

Qué verano te falta, hija > What summer are you missing, daughter

¿Qué no? Madre mía… ¡te digo yo a ti que sí > Not? My mother… I say to you yes!

A mí nadie me compra > Nobody buys me

NIVEL 2: subimos la dificultad

Tú di que de la cárcel se sale, pero del cementerio no > You said that the jail goes out, but the cementery does not

No te rías tanto y búscame las gafas que no veo > Don’t laugh so much and look for my glasses, I don’t see

Se mete en todos lados menos en la bañera > Gets everywhere except in the bath

Eso es de ser una ruinera, aquí y en Pekín > That`s about being a ruiner, here and in Pekín

Ay, ¡quítamelo, quítamelo! Ah, no, que era el sujetador > Oh, take it off, take it off! Oh no, that’s the bra

Yo a mi casa entro como me sale del coñ* > I enter my house as it comes out of my pussy

Fantasma de mierda, ¿tú a mí de qué me conoces? > Fucking ghost, what do you know me about?

Lo que importa es ganar, no participar. Participar es de gilipollas > Whats matters is winning, not participating. Participate es from asshole

Dijo que nosotros éramos apáticos, tócate los huevos > He/She said we were apathetics, touch yours eggs

¿Todo bien? Vamos al último escalón: NIVEL 3

Qué chunga eres tú, ¿no? Que eres una niña de papá, pégate una vuelta con vistas > Whats a mess you are, is not it? That you’re a daddy`s girl. Go and take a walk with a view

Tú no me hables que, mira, me pica la nariz y eso significa movida > You do not talk to me, look, my nose itches and that means moved

Es un consejo que te he dado, bonito. Si te parece bien, pues bien. Y si te sienta mal, pues nada > It´s advice I've given you, beautiful. If it seems good, well. And if you feel bad, well nothing

Controla tu vocabulario porque como se me vaya la pinza flipas > Control your vocabulary because as I leave the clip, you flip

Te voy a pegar un escupiñajo que te vas a ahogar > I`m going to hit you with a spit that you are going to drown