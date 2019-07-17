Los efectos de diez días de calor extremo en los Alpes a 3.000 metros de altura
Bryan Mestre ha convertido estas dos imágenes con diez días de diferencia en un fenómeno viral
To all the people claiming it was a fake or a photoshopped picture, a false flag or whatever... It’s very real, the glacier is in terrible shape and liquid water only accelerates the melting process... There’s now a lake at the base of Dent du Géant and Aiguilles Marbrées.... Keep sharing! My interview with @mblivetv can be found here! https://montblanclive.com/radiomontblanc/article/massif-du-mont-blanc-un-petit-lac-se-forme-a-plus-de-3000-m-daltitude-48453 #climbing #climber #climb #frenchalps #savoie #savoiemontblanc #hautesavoie #outdoors #globalwarming #mountaineering #mountains #mountain #montagne #montagna #montaña #montanhismo #mountaineer #alpinist #alpinism #alpinisme #alpinismo #alpi #alps #alpes #environment #savetheplanet #climatechange #montblanc @beal.official @millet_mountain @patagonia @blueiceclimbing
