Informativos
PortadaEn directo

Los efectos de diez días de calor extremo en los Alpes a 3.000 metros de altura

Informativos Telecinco17/07/201912:19h.
Los efectos de diez días de calor extremo en los Alpes a 3.000 metros de altura: para temblar

  • Bryan Mestre ha convertido estas dos imágenes con diez días de diferencia en un fenómeno viral

Bryan Mestre ha convertido estas dos imágenes con diez días de diferencia en un fenómeno viral. Nada menos que la formación de un lago "alarmante" en lo alto de los Alpes franceses después de que la nieve glaciar se derritiera en la intensa ola de calor que se apoderó de Europa central a fines de junio.
El montañero se sorprendió al descubrir la gran piscina de agua a una altura de 11.100 pies (3.400 metros) en la cordillera del Mont Blanc , afirmando que la vista inusual era una señal preocupante. Los científicos han advertido que las olas de calor en Europa son cada vez más frecuentes, con las intensas temperaturas relacionadas con el cambio climático. Este es un claro ejemplo.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram

To all the people claiming it was a fake or a photoshopped picture, a false flag or whatever... It’s very real, the glacier is in terrible shape and liquid water only accelerates the melting process... There’s now a lake at the base of Dent du Géant and Aiguilles Marbrées.... Keep sharing! My interview with @mblivetv can be found here! https://montblanclive.com/radiomontblanc/article/massif-du-mont-blanc-un-petit-lac-se-forme-a-plus-de-3000-m-daltitude-48453 #climbing #climber #climb #frenchalps #savoie #savoiemontblanc #hautesavoie #outdoors #globalwarming #mountaineering #mountains #mountain #montagne #montagna #montaña #montanhismo #mountaineer #alpinist #alpinism #alpinisme #alpinismo #alpi #alps #alpes #environment #savetheplanet #climatechange #montblanc @beal.official @millet_mountain @patagonia @blueiceclimbing

Una publicación compartida de Bryan Mestre (@bryanthealpinist) el 30 Jun, 2019 a las 6:59 PDT

"Es hora de hacer sonar la alarma. Estas dos fotografías se tomaron con 10 días de diferencia. Se tomaron antes el 28 de junio, la segunda fue compartida por Paul Todhunter. Solo 10 días de calor extremo fueron suficientes para colapsar, derretirse y formar un lago en la base de Dent du Géant y Aiguilles Marbrées. Que yo sepa, esta es la primera vez que algo así sucede. El sur de Europa y los Alpes se han visto afectados por una ola de calor masiva con temperaturas que oscilan entre 40 y 50 grados, la altitud de congelación por debajo de 0 era tan alta como a 4.700 m (15.400 pies) y durante el día las temperaturas fueron tan altas como 10 grados centígrados se sintieron en la cima del Mont Blanc. Esto es realmente alarmante. Los glaciares de todo el mundo se están derritiendo a una velocidad exponencial", ha escrito Mestre en su Instagram. 

Te puede interesar