La foto del coronavirus de Joshua Irwandi para National Geographic que conmociona al mundo
La imagen parece un faraón pero solo es un muerto deshumanizado envuelto en plástico
Parece un faraón pero no, es una víctima del coronavirus. Es de National Geographic y es del fotógrafo Joshua Irwandi en un hospital en Indonesia, muestra el cuerpo de una víctima de Covid-19. A su muerte, las enfermeras envolvieron el cuerpo en plástico para evitar la propagación del virus.
To photograph the victims of coronavirus in Indonesia is the most heartbreaking, most eerie photography I have ever done. In my mind at the time I only thought what happened to this person may well happen to people I love, people we all love. I’ve witnessed first hand how the doctors and nurses are continuously risking their lives to save ours. They are the true heroes of this story, and the only way to appreciate their work is to follow what they advise us. We felt it was absolutely crucial that this image must be made. To understand and connect to the human impact of this devastating virus. The image is published here today as a reminder and a warning, of the ever looming danger. To inform us of the human cost of coronavirus and how world governments have let matters get so far. As we head towards the second wave of the pandemic, people must realise they cannot take this matter lightly. This photograph accompanies an article that appears in the National Geographic Magazine @natgeo in the new upcoming August 2020 issue. LINK IN BIO. It is also the first time I’d see the image in print. There are many people to thank, most notably @kayaleeberne, in which this is the first print NG story she edited; @jamesbwellford for reacting on the story from early on; @andritambunan, @kkobre, and @paullowephotography for their advice; and last but not least my mentor @geertvankesterenphoto for his unrelenting support since day one. I would like to dedicate this to the medical staff – whose selfless efforts allow us to continue to live. I am truly humbled to be in their midst countering this pandemic. And to my late Uncle Felix who, two years before he passed away earlier this year, sent me an email: ‘Keep on taking pictures and never fail to report to let the world know what has really happened.’ Please share this story and please act. This is the pandemic of our lifetime. We must win this battle. Supported by the @forhannafoundation and @insidenatgeo COVID-19 Emergency Fund for Journalist. @natgeointhefield #natgeo #joshuairwandi #natgeoemergencyfund #documentaryphotography #photography #covid19 #covidstories #nationalgeographicsociety #pandemic #stayathome
La imagen, tomada para Nat Geo como parte de una subvención de la National Geographic Society, tocó una fibra sensible en la nación de 270 millones de personas. "Está claro que el poder de esta imagen ha impulsado la discusión sobre el coronavirus", dijo Irwandi desde su casa en Indonesia a National Geographic. "Tenemos que reconocer el sacrificio y el riesgo que hacen los médicos y las enfermeras", confesaba.
"Fotografiar a las víctimas del coronavirus en Indonesia es el proyecto más desgarrador y espeluznante que he hecho. En mi mente en ese momento sólo pensaba que lo que le pasó a esta persona podría pasarle a la gente que amo, a la gente que todos amamos", explicó el reportero gráfico Joshua Irwandi. El fotoperiodista nacido en 1991 en Yakarta, Indonesia, acompañó durante días a los trabajadores de hospitales durante la pandemia del coronavirus y capturó con su cámara una escena que ha provocado reacciones diversas.
"He sido testigo de primera mano de cómo los médicos y enfermeras arriesgan continuamente sus vidas para salvar la nuestra. Son los verdaderos héroes de esta historia, y la única manera de apreciar su trabajo es seguir lo que nos aconsejan”, comenta Irwandi en su posteo en Instagram ante la gran repercusión que generó su fotografía. Y añade: “Sentí que era absolutamente crucial que esta imagen se hiciera. Para entender y conectar con el impacto humano de este devastador virus. La imagen se publica aquí como un recordatorio y una advertencia del peligro siempre inminente. Para informarnos del coste humano del coronavirus y de cómo los gobiernos del mundo han dejado que las cosas lleguen tan lejos. Mientras nos dirigimos hacia la segunda ola de la pandemia, la gente debe darse cuenta de que no puede tomarse este asunto a la ligera. Por favor, compartan esta historia y por favor actúen. Esta es la pandemia de nuestra vida. Debemos ganar esta batalla”.