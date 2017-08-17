11 expresiones clásicas de 'Sálvame ', traducidas y explicadas para guiris

Ramón Azcárate

Que ' Sálvame ' ha creado un universo propio y una serie de expresiones sobre las que podríamos recorrer la RAE desde a la 'A' a la 'Z' sin tocar el suelo ya lo sabíamos, pero no hemos querido mantenerlo como un privilegio exclusivamente nacional. Por eso hemos elaborado una guía breve y práctica para que todos esos amigos turistas que has hecho este agosto también puedan utilizar este riquísimo lenguaje. Hemos incluido una traducción de cada expresión, una guía en inglés de cuándo utilizarla y un caso práctico que sirva de ejemplo. Are you ready? Que no te pillen con el carrito del helado (you don't want to get caught with the ice cream cart!).

1. Ni que fuera yo Bin Laden

Traducción al inglés: Am I Bin Laden or what?! / As if I were Bin Laden!!

Cuándo utilizarlo: Usa esta expresión cuando consideres que se está hablando de ti en unos términos que no te mereces y exagerando las consecuencias de algo que has dicho o hecho.

In English: Use this expression when you consider people is treating you fair and exaggerating the consequences of something you've said or done.

Caso práctico: "They're saying I drank the whole bottle of Rioja, am I Bin Laden or what?!"

2. Hasta luego, Mari Carmen

Traducción al inglés: See you later, Mari Carmen!

Cuándo utlizarlo: Cuando quieras cortar por lo sano una discusión que no está llevándote a ninguna parte.

In English: Use this expression when you want to end for good a discussion that's getting nowhere.

Caso práctico: "So you say you prefer Susanna Griso over Ana Rosa? No more questions, your honor. See you later, Mari Carmen!"

3. Mortero o monedero?

Traducción al inglés: Mortar or purse?

Autor: Jimmy Jiménez Arnau

Cuándo utilizarlo: Cuando quieras preguntar de forma discreta y educada si una persona prefiere, en el terreno sexual, la penetración vaginal o anal.

In English: Use this expresson when you want to ask in a polite and discreet way if a person prefers anal or vaginal penetration.

Caso práctico: "My dearest love, now that we are finally going to get married there is something I've always wanted to know: do you prefer mortar or purse?"

4. Señoras que salen a cenar

Traducción al inglés: Ladies who go out to dinner

Autor: desconocido

Cuándo utilizarlo: Cuando quieras referirte al viejo y controvertido oficio de la prostitución pero haya niños delante.

In English: Use this expression when you want to talk about prostitution but children are in the room.

Caso Práctico: "Please, go to college and a get a degree in medicine. I don't want you to end up being a lady who goes out to dinner".

5. Baile chuminero

Traducción al inglés: Pussy dancing

Cuándo utilizarlo: El baile chuminero es una sencilla pero a la vez compleja coreografía que Lydia Lozano ejecutó al bailar con las piernas abiertas y moviendo las caderas.

In English: The pussy dancing is an aparently simple but really complex coreography which Lydia Lozano created when she started dancing with her legs wide open and her hips moving.

Caso práctico: "Let's go to the verbena. It doesn't matter if you don't know how to dance: try a pussy dancing!".

6. ¿Dónde está el cupón?

Traducción al inglés: Where is the coupon? (Try 'Where the hell is the coupon?' for a stronger effect)

Cuándo utilizarlo: Cuando compartes con un amigo, vecino o familiar un cupón que finalmente resulta premiado y él se escapa con él para cobrar el premio íntegro.

In English: Use this expression when you share a coupon with a friend, neighbourgh or relative and they dissapear to get the whole prize for themselves.

Caso práctico: "How come your friend dissapeared with our bingo cards? Where the hell is the coupon?".

7. Agua con misterio

Traducción al inglés: Water with mistery

Autor/a: desconocido

Cuándo utilizarlo: Cuando te emborrachas más de lo previsto y decides echarle al culpa al camarero.

In English: Use this expression when you get drunker that you had planned and want to put the blame in the barman.

Caso práctico: "I'm really sorry I became pregnant of your husband. They gave me water with mistery at the bar".

8. Bares de lucecitas

Traducción al inglés: Pubs with neon lights

Cuándo utilizarlo: Cuando quieres referirte a un lugar de encuentros sexuales pero hay menores alrededor.

In Ensligh: Use this expression when you want to talk about a place where sexual intercourse takes place but there are children in the room.

Caso práctico: "I must confess I lost my virginity in a pub with neon lights located in carretera de La Coruña".

9. Contesta, a la vuelta

Traducción al inglés: She/he will answer as soon as we come back

Cuándo utilizarlo: En televisión Jorge Javier lo utiliza para mantener la atención del expectador durante la pausa publicitaria tras hacer una pregunta muy importante a su invitado. Inténtalo tú en casa para mantener la atención de tus amigos mientras bajas a por hielos a la gasolinera.

In English: Spanish TV host Jorge Javier Vázquez uses this expression to keep the interest of viewers during the commercial break after asking a very relevant question to his guest. Try it by yourself at home to keep the attention of your friends while you sneak out to the gas station to buy more ice cubes.

Caso práctico: "Mom, dad, it's time you know who the father of my children is... but I will tell you as soon as I come back!".

10. Este es mi cortijo

Traducción al inglés: This is my farmhouse!

Cuándo utilizarlo: Cuando te hartas de que todo el mundo esté opinando y recuerdas a tus invitados que están en tu casa y deben callarse.

In English: Use this expression when you can't tolerate other people's opinions anymore and you want to remind then that the're in your house and should shut the f*** up.

Caso práctico: "Ok, ok, I know you don't want to hear Ylenia's song for the 27th time but you know what? This is my farmhouse and I control the Spotity".

11. ¿Cuál es mi currículum? ¡El cariño de toda esta gente!

Traducción al inglés: What's my resume? The affection of all these people!

Cuándo utilizarlo: Cuando alguien pone en duda tus aptitudes para cualquier cosa. Úsalo señalando con el dedo a todos los que te rodean incluso aunque no los hayas visto nunca.

In English: Use this expression when someone dares to question your skills for anything. For a stronger effect, say it while pointing your finger at everyone around you even if you've never seen them before.

Caso práctico: "I wanted to make the cake and someone told me I was not a professional baker, so I told them my resume was the affection of all these people!".