Una periodista descubre que tiene cáncer gracias a una espectadora
La espectadora advirtió a la comunicadora por un bulto en su cuello
El próximo lunes se someterá a una cirugía para extirpar el tumor
La presentadora de noticias de Florida (Miami), Victoria Price, reveló que una espectadora que veía sus conexiones en directo en el canal local WFLA News de Tampa en Estados Unidos le envió un correo electrónico para que fuese rápidamente a hacerse una revisión médica por un bulto que vio en su cuello. Tras hacer caso a la espectadora, le diagnosticaron un cáncer del que ya se está recuperando.
Price afirma que recibió un correo electrónico donde la televidente le advirtió: "Hola, acabo de ver tu informe de noticias. Lo que me preocupa es el bulto en tu cuello. Por favor, haz que te revisen la tiroides. Me recuerda a mi cuello. El mío resultó ser cáncer. Cuídate". De este modo, Price acudió a su médico que también identificó el bulto en el cuello, por lo que le realizó un un ultrasonido con el que pudo identificar que era un cáncer de tiroides.
"Si nunca hubiera recibido ese correo electrónico, nunca habría llamado a mi médico. El cáncer habría seguido extendiéndose. Es un pensamiento aterrador. Siempre estaré agradecida a la mujer que se esforzó por enviarme un correo electrónico, una total desconocida. No tenía ninguna obligación de hacerlo, pero lo hizo de todas formas", escribió en sus redes sociales a modo de agradecimiento pero también como advertencia para otras personas.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
"8 On Your Side" isn't just a catchphrase at @wfla. It’s our cornerstone. But the roles recently reversed when I found a viewer on MY side, and I couldn't be more grateful. As a journalist, it's been full throttle since the pandemic began. Never-ending shifts in a never-ending news cycle. Adjusting to remote workflows and in my case, taking on a new investigative role. We were covering the most important health story in a century, but my own health was the farthest thing from my mind. Until a viewer emailed me last month. She saw a lump on my neck. Said it reminded her of her own. Hers was cancer. Turns out, mine is too. COVID created some diagnostic delays but I'll finally be undergoing surgery this Monday to remove the tumor, my thyroid, and a couple of the nearby lymph nodes. Doctor says it's spreading, but not too much, and we're hopeful this will be my first and last procedure. Had I never received that email, I never would have called my doctor. The cancer would have continued to spread. It's a scary and humbling thought. I will forever be thankful to the woman who went out of her way to email me, a total stranger. She had zero obligation to, but she did anyway. Talk about being on your side, huh? The world is a tough place these days. Don't forget to take care of yourself. Take care of each other. Love y'all and see you soon. VP 💕
Una publicación compartida de victoria price (@victoriapricetv) el 23 Jul, 2020 a las 4:32 PDT
La comunicadora informó a sus seguidores, que el próximo lunes se someterá a una cirugía para extirpar un tumor, la tiroides y algunos nódulos linfáticos, aunque ella está esperanzada: “El doctor dice que se ha esparcido pero no mucho, y tenemos la esperanza de que este será mi primer y último procedimiento”.
A bit of ~personal news~ to share.— victoria price (@WFLAVictoria) July 23, 2020
Turns out, I have cancer. And I owe it to one of our wonderful @WFLA viewers for bringing it to my attention.
I’ll be off work for a bit after tomorrow, but I’ll see y’all soon 🥰 pic.twitter.com/UMsoj2SjtM