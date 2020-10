Ataque racista en un autobús británico: "El virus es más común en negros y asiáticos. Ponte tu maldita mascarilla"

#APPEAL| We want to speak to this man after a teen was racially abused and attacked on a bus in Hill Top, West Bromwich.



An argument broke out on the 79 bus in Moxley at around 5.40pm on 1 October. Did you see anything?



Call us on 101 and quote 20SW/240154T/20. pic.twitter.com/8x0FMXTx32