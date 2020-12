La 'madre' de la vacuna contra el covid: “En verano podremos, probablemente, volver a la vida normal”

Drs. Drew Weissman & Katalin Karikó—whose mRNA discovery at @PennMedicine helped pave the way for #COVID19 vaccines—received their first dose of the @pfizer/@BioNTech_Group shot together. They say, “The benefit is huge & there’s little to no risk.” https://t.co/Lg36CgMZMR pic.twitter.com/m64aoYTr3v