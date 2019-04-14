PortadaEN DIRECTO

Sigue minuto a minuto el Gran Premio de las Américas

Sigue minuto a minuto el Gran Premio de las Américas

Marc Márquez lleva siete 'poles' de siete posibles en Austin y el de Cervera aspira a su séptima victoria consecutiva en el Gran Premio de las Américas. Valentino Rossi sale en la segunda posición, y además, Pol Espargaró es quinto y Maverick Viñales sexto. Aron Canet se llevó la victoria en Moto3.

21.00 Carrera de MotoGP
Moto2
19.42 ¡Saltan chispas en la cabeza de carrera! Toque entre Álex Márquez y Thomas Luthi.
19.35 ¡12 vueltas para el final! Tres pilotos en cabeza de carrera: Álex Márquez, Thomas Luthi y Schrotter.
19.32 La salida dejó una caída de tres pilotos en la que afortunadamente no ocurrió nada grave
19.30 Álex Márquez, Luthi y Schrotter marchan los tres escapados y con un buen ritmo.
19.23 Álex Márquez rueda en la cabeza de la carrera y Baldasarri se ha ido al suelo antes de terminar la primera vuelta.
19.22 ¡Se apaga el semáforo y ya ruedan las Moto2 en Austin!
19.18 ¡Warm up de Moto2! A punto de comenzar la segunda carrera en Austin
19.13 Los pilotos de Moto2 ya están preparados para la segunda carrera del día en el Gran Premio de las Américas. No hemos podido empezar mejor con el doblete de Canet y Masía en Moto3.
Moto3
18.45 A las 19.20 volvemos con la carrera de Moto2... ¡Qué carrerón para empezar el GP de las Américas!
18.41 ¡¡¡VICTORIA DE ARON CANET! Jaume Masia ha sido segundo y Andrea Migno, tercero.
18.38 ¡Última vuelta y llegan más pilotos por detrás! Migno, Canet, Rodrigo y López... ¡Qué emoción en Austin!
18.33 ¡¡Migno es primero y Canet segundo a falta de tres vueltas para el final! Menos de medio segundo entre el italiano y el español...
18.30 ¡SUZUKI SE VA EL SUELO EN AUSTIN! Canet y Migno se la van a jugar en un mano a mano en las últimas cinco vueltas... ¿quién ganará?
18.27 Suzuki, Canet y Migno están jugándose la victoria en el Gran Premio de las Américas... ¡6 vueltas para el final!
18.19 Suzuki está abriendo hueco en cabeza y Aron Canet se está marchando a por el japonés. (9 vueltas para el final)
18.17 ¡Qué salvada de Binder! El piloto pudo meter la moto en la curva aunque entró muy pasado.
18.12 ¿Quién da más? Máxima emoción en Moto3... no se dan respiro en cabeza.
18.06 Carrera en grupo en Moto3: Antonelli, Rodrigo, Raúl Fernández, Binder... (15 vueltas para el final)
18.00 ¡Arranca la carrera de Moto3 en Austin! ¿Habrá victoria española con Raúl Fernández?
17.58 Los mecánicos se retiran del asfalto de Austin y la carrera de Moto3 está a punto de empezar
17.44 ¡Todo a punto para la carrera de Moto3! Los pilotos van tomando posiciones en la parrilla de salida.
17.30 Sigue al minuto el Gran Premio de las Américas. A partir de las 18.00 horas, la carrera de Moto3, en directo.

