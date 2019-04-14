Sigue minuto a minuto el Gran Premio de las Américas
telecinco.es14/04/201917:32 h.
Marc Márquez lleva siete 'poles' de siete posibles en Austin y el de Cervera aspira a su séptima victoria consecutiva en el Gran Premio de las Américas. Valentino Rossi sale en la segunda posición, y además, Pol Espargaró es quinto y Maverick Viñales sexto. Aron Canet se llevó la victoria en Moto3.
CONTACT 💥— MotoGP™ 🇺🇸 (@MotoGP) 14 de abril de 2019
They're trading places as well as paint! It's heating up here in Austin! 🔄#AmericasGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/EHh8ZZiMS2
The front three have made a break for it! 👀— MotoGP™ 🇺🇸 (@MotoGP) 14 de abril de 2019
But they're also closing up... @MarcelSchrotter is piling the pressure on the front two! ⚔️#AmericasGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ctsqCBAVws
😱 ¡Salida accidentada en #Moto2! @XaviVierge se vio implicado en un accidente en el que también cayeron @Joerobertsracer y @FabioDiggia21 #AmericasGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ER7Z9o19Zq— DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) 14 de abril de 2019
After the early race commotion, fastest man in warm up @alexmarquez73 has taken the lead!— MotoGP™ 🇺🇸 (@MotoGP) 14 de abril de 2019
He's being chased by the Dynavolt pairing of @ThomasLUTHI and @MarcelSchrotter! 👊#AmericasGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/T4Np7tA417
Championship leader @7balda is down on lap 1! 💥— MotoGP™ 🇺🇸 (@MotoGP) 14 de abril de 2019
Surely he will lose the championship lead! ⬇️#AmericasGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GQOb74ifdl
The lights go out and it's pole sitter @MarcelSchrotter who wins the drag up the hill to turn 1! 🚦— MotoGP™ 🇺🇸 (@MotoGP) 14 de abril de 2019
But DRAMA behind as a host of riders go down!#AmericasGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZSFGUrX7z2
#Moto3 done! It's almost time for #Moto2 here at @COTA! 🚦— MotoGP™ 🇺🇸 (@MotoGP) 14 de abril de 2019
With the top 11 covered by less than 9 tenths of a second this morning in warm up it's bound to be a thriller! 🔥#AmericasGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/31UFvCizUN
🏁 Confirmation of the results after another breathless #Moto3 race. @aroncanet44 takes the win ahead of @jaume_masia!— MotoGP™ 🇺🇸 (@MotoGP) 14 de abril de 2019
The two Spaniards will head to Jerez level on points at the top of the championship! ⏱️#AmericasGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/b6A7vsvmVi
¡QUÉ FINAL! @aroncanet44 logra el triunfo en una última vuelta trepidante y @jaume_masia se hace con la segunda plaza #AmericasGP 🇺🇸 #Moto3 🏁 pic.twitter.com/7jqjopfpV1— DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) 14 de abril de 2019
What a recovery ride from @jaume_masia! 👏— MotoGP™ 🇺🇸 (@MotoGP) 14 de abril de 2019
He clinches a stunning 2nd place on the final lap but is now tied for the championship lead! 🥈#AmericasGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1vnvRtgyUp
Pure emotion for @aroncanet44! 👊— MotoGP™ 🇺🇸 (@MotoGP) 14 de abril de 2019
The @Max_Racing_Team rider returns to winning ways at @COTA! 🥇#AmericasGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/aSYk6O84SV
¡Se queda hundido! @TatsukiSuzuki24 se fue al suelo cuando era el LÍDER de la carrera. No se lo podía creer #AmericasGP 🇺🇸 #Moto3 🏁 pic.twitter.com/x9bdxjD5HV— DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) 14 de abril de 2019
What a shame for @TatsukiSuzuki24! 😢— MotoGP™ 🇺🇸 (@MotoGP) 14 de abril de 2019
The @teamSic58 rider crashes out of the lead with five laps remaining! Rider ok.#AmericasGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/B8wZ9un8wj
¡Vaya susto de @DarrynBinder40! Menos mal que pudo salvar la curva #AmericasGP 🇺🇸 #Moto3 🏁 pic.twitter.com/DCQvXlbaSs— DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) 14 de abril de 2019
Keep an eye on @DarrynBinder40! 👀— MotoGP™ 🇺🇸 (@MotoGP) 14 de abril de 2019
The South African powers through into 2nd! 😎#AmericasGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/R2HjEyMrkc
Pole man @_Nicco23 regains the lead as we complete lap one! 💪@gabrirodrigo19 and @25RaulFernandez giving chase! ✊#AmericasGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fJDBDqsdBm— MotoGP™ 🇺🇸 (@MotoGP) 14 de abril de 2019
¡Ya estamos viviendo la previa! #AmericasGP 🇺🇸 #Moto3 🏁 pic.twitter.com/JLefA9GjZC— DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) 14 de abril de 2019
¡Nos ponemos en marcha! Emisión continua desde ya hasta que terminen las carreras. ¡A disfrutar! #AmericasGP 🇺🇸 #MotoGP 🏁 pic.twitter.com/rh2kQo926D— DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) 14 de abril de 2019
Practice ✅— MotoGP™ 🇺🇸 (@MotoGP) 14 de abril de 2019
Qualifying ✅
Warm-Up ✅
Race ☑
It's rodeo time in Austin! 🤠 Let's race!#AmericasGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/UI1dsJlKYr
LIVE 📡 Follow the #MotoGP riders' parade ahead of the #AmericasGP 🇺🇸 race 🏁 https://t.co/2DO6gIeZuu— MotoGP™ 🇺🇸 (@MotoGP) 14 de abril de 2019