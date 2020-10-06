Joan MacDonald: se convierte en influencer del fitness con 74 años tras perder 30 kilos
No ha parado hasta demostrar al mundo que se puede estar en forma a cualquier edad
Joan MacDonald, de Ontario, Canadá, se ha convertido en toda una sensación en Instagram, y es que a sus 74 años de edad tiene una energía envidiable que le ha hecho perder 30 kilos. Comenzó sus entrenamientos cuando cumplió 70 y desde entonces no ha parado hasta demostrar al mundo que se puede estar en forma a cualquier edad, lo importante es la constancia.
La mujer asegura que siempre le ha gustado tener una vida activa, ya bien sea montando en bicicleta, jugando a los bolos, o yendo al gimnasio de forma intermitente, pero nunca llegó a seguir un programa específico.
Let’s talk about progress! 🥰 Sometimes we get so fixated on where we want to be VS where we are not, that our eagerness actually sabotages our progress. What do I mean by that? I mean that body transformation, especially BIG transformation like mine, is going to be a very long, slow process. If I woke up every day expecting to see big changes, I would be one very disappointed lady. I can’t say it enough, focus on doing the best you can with the day right in front of you, and the future will naturally take care of itself. On the picture on the left, I was already down close to 20 lbs and I was so happy that I’d made it that far! This was real progress for me, and already beyond my wildest dreams. I was already starting to fall back in love with myself and to trust myself more, that I was capable to do the right thing and take the best care of myself. Fast forward to the photo on the right, and I have that exact same attitude of just doing the best I can with each day and letting the future take care of itself. I am doing the same things as the girl on the left: training with weights 4-5 x week, doing my cardio, measuring and planning my food, checking in with my coach regularly to make sure I’m on track. By focusing on your day-to-day habits, they become so polished and smooth that success is guaranteed. And when you finally arrive at that big transformation, you will find that the habits you gained are what it’s really all about anyway. I hope you understand what I’m trying to explain. Love yourself each stage of the journey, fall in love with your habits, focus on the day right in front of you, and success will take care of itself . With love Joan 💕💕
El punto de inflexión fue a los 70 años, señala que necesitaba un cambio ya que su estado de salud era malo, artritis, dificultad para moverse, hinchazón en lo tobillos y presión arterial alta. Se encontraba cansada e irascible, así que dijo basta. Pesaba 90 kilos y su médico le aconsejó subir la medicación, pero ella decidió que lo que necesitaba era un cambio en su vida, afirma en WomensHealth.
Asegura que la ayuda de su hija, entrenadora personal, le ayudó a superar esa gran montaña que tenía frene a ella, así que se unió a un grupo de trabajo online junto con otras mujeres que buscaban cambiar cuidarse, se apuntó al gimnasio, compró una báscula de alimentos, una cinta métrica y se puso manos a la obra.
En el primer día de entrenamiento reconoce que se sentía fuera de lugar y no podía parar de resoplar, pero eso no le hizo darse por vencida y en el primer año consiguió bajar 25 kilos, y luego ha sido ir manteniendo lo conseguido y ponerse en forma.
La clave está en “comer cinco veces al día, añadir proteína a la dieta, descansar ocho horas al día y beber mucha agua, además de una serie de ejercicios de estiramientos diarios y varias veces de cardo a la semana”, asegura su hija y entrenadora.
Joan MacDonald cuenta casi con un millón de seguidores en todo el mundo y es que es un auténtico ejemplo de trabajo y dedicación, sea a la edad que sea, se puede.