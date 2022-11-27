'Asesinato en el Orient Express', el lunes a las 22.50 horas en Telecinco
Kenneth Branagh, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp o Michelle Pfeiffer forman parte del reparto de 'Asesinato en el Orient Express'
Durante un viaje en el legendario tren Orient Express, el detective belga Hercules Poirot investiga un asesinato cometido en el trayecto. Kenneth Branagh, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp o Michelle Pfeiffer forman parte del reparto de 'Asesinato en el Orient Express', la película que podrás disfrutar el lunes 28 a las 22.50 horas en Telecinco.