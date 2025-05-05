Inside the conclave to choose the next pope: the details, with augmented reality

The next pope will be chosen by the College of Cardinals, the Catholic church’s most senior figures appointed by the pontiff

The conclave starts next wednesday at 16:30 hours; the cardinals will decide the new pope in Sistine Chapel

El cónclave, desde dentro gracias a la realidad virtual

The next pope will be chosen by the College of Cardinals, the Catholic church’s most senior figures appointed by the pontiff, who will make their way to Rome in the next few days for the conclave. The name comes from the Latin cum clave, meaning “with key”, indicating the closed process of electing a pope. 'Informativos Telecinco' offers the details of the conclave.

The conclave starts next wednesday at 16:30 hours. The cardinals will decide the new pope in Sistine Chapel. They have to choose a name, but they can say his own name. The process to chose the new pope usually takes two, three or four days.

The new pope will appear in San Pedro square

If people see black smoke, it means there are not an agreement. If people see white smoke, it means there are a new pope. Then, in San Pedro square, will appear the new pope. And the world will listen: 'Habemus papam'.

