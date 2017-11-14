Adelgaza 50 kilos después de descubrir que su marido le engañaba con otra
Informativos Telecinco14/11/201710:41
La británica Betsy Ayala de 34 años adelgazó 50 kilos después de que descubriese que su marido le engañaba con una compañera de trabajo. Además, La mujer leyó cómo en los mensajes su marido se refería a ella como "la vaca", algo que hizo que Betsy cambiase el chip y comenzase a cuidar su alimentación y forma de vida.
#TBT To my slice of heaven 🇲🇽 Take me baaaaack 😩 #michoacana 👑🐝💋❤️
#transformationtuesday / #shithappens POST 🤷🏻♀️ - It's been a minute since I've posted a transformation picture let me be honest getting fit and focusing on results has been the last thing on my mind lately ... I know most of you follow me for this reason but my intention is always to be as real as possible with you and LIFE is is just that sometimes ... the last couple of weeks have been nothing short of intense ... I want to share because I know life happens to everyone and at those times is when it's soooo difficult to focus and honestly you lose focus and that's ok sometimes ... there's no such thing as perfect balance 🤷🏻♀️ there are aspects of your life that will suffer because you have to focus on others and that's OK! Right now my focus has been on my family and on me mentally and spiritually ... physically and business not so much. I'm blessed that I can take that time and do that 🙏🏼 Sometimes you just have to do what you have to do because you know that it's the right thing to do and everything else will just figure itself out and it will I promise. When you do things from your heart and your intentions are pure and selfless the universe has a way of setting you up for a comeback I can vouch for that. 🙏🏼 I'm not someone who does well with pretending and posing it's never been my thing so there you have it 😕 I hope that if you are in a funk in your life you know you're not alone and that is just life just know that you can't remain there forever at some point you just get up and keep moving refocus and get on with it ... Blessings and love always 😘👑🐝
Happy #TransformationTuesday !!! Hi! 🙋🏻 I'm Betsy and im a 34 yr old mommy 👧🏻. Some of the questions I get asked a lot. HOW? I struggled with my weight my whole life but there was a point in my life 3 years ago that I was at my heaviest over 262 lbs and I now had this little girl who was going to look up at me every day and I decided that was IT ... at the same time I also came across #Herbalife and I truly believe it was put in my path at a time when I needed it most. I started the products, changed my eating habits and got active. WHY? A lot of people ask why now? Well I started when my daughter was 3 months old at first just on the products because I was a new mom dealing with some pretty severe post partum and I had no desire to eat or cook or function but I was a mom so I needed to do something and the shakes were convenient and effective. Shortly after I had some things happen in my life that shook my world and I decided to kick it into high gear and working on myself became therapeutic for me. NOW? Yes I have loose skin and stretch marks but I work out 6 days a week and eat well so its gotten better and my plans are to have a #mommymakeover in the future. I'm also a wellness coach and have clients all over the world who are also changing their lives the same way I did. MOTIVATION? My daughter, my before pictures, my life at a Size 22 etc. The way you love and respect yourself sets the tone for the way you will let others love and respect you PERIOD. That self love is not about a certain weight or size but about me being comfortable and happy with me physically and mentally. When I know I'm giving 100% to my life I can expect my life to give me 100% back.
Just dropped off my princess at her 1st day of school 😭 I'm gonna need a minute 👧🏻 #myeverything ❤️
