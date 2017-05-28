Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

Pompon makeup: lo último en la moda de maquillaje

Los pompones solían ser una cosa de ‘cheerleaders’, un adorno en decoración o en la ropa. Ahora, tienen una nueva función: complemento del maquillaje facial. Bienvenidos al 'Pompom makeup' que triunfa en las redes sociales.

Para los maquilladores artísticos, el pompón aporta textura, color y dimensión al maquillaje. Algunos lo combinan con brillantina, lentejuelas o dorados.
Párpados, cejas y pómulos son las zonas preferidas para colocarlos, como puedes ver en estas imágenes de Instagram:
 

Hi to all my haters! Apparently I created some kind of trend and some 3 websites wrote about a Pom Pom look which I did maybe a month ago. So this is another one to all of ones who think that this is the most stupidest thing they have ever seen 😁 DAY 50/100 of #100daysofmakeupchallenge 🙈 . . #myartistcommunity #eyeoftheday #aspiringmua #flawlesssdolls #katvondlook #avantgardemakeup #brian_champagne #makeupoftheday #universalhairandmakeup #makeupjunkie #editoriallook #makijaż #discover_muas #grungemakeup #crueltyfreemakeup #undiscovered_muas #editorialmakeup #fiercesociety #wakeupandmakeup #makeupfanatic1 #underratedmuas #uncensored_mua #glittermakeup #featuremuas #macrobeauty @discover_muas @undiscovered_muas @underratedmuas @uncensored_mua @buzzfeedlife #100daysofmakeup #glossyeyes #makeupmafia

Una publicación compartida de Daria Doberstajn (@dariadoberstajn) el 22 de May de 2017 a la(s) 10:49PDT