Trump llama "gordo y bajo" a Kim Jong Un tras recibir el insulto de "viejo lunático"
Informativos Telecinco / Agencias12/11/201709:56
El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha lanzado una diatriba en su prolífica cuenta de Twitter donde ha lamentado los insultos que le ha dedicado el líder norcoreano, Kim Jong Un, que le describió como un "viejo lunático", obsesionado por provocar "una guerra nuclear".
Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 12 de noviembre de 2017
When will all the haters and fools out there realize that having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. There always playing politics - bad for our country. I want to solve North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, terrorism, and Russia can greatly help!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 12 de noviembre de 2017
Does the Fake News Media remember when Crooked Hillary Clinton, as Secretary of State, was begging Russia to be our friend with the misspelled reset button? Obama tried also, but he had zero chemistry with Putin.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 12 de noviembre de 2017