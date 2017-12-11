Una pareja se propone perder peso por Año Nuevo y su transformación conquista a la Red
Informativos Telecinco11/12/201718:17
Mucha gente suele plantearse una serie de propósitos de año nuevo pero la mayoría los abandona o pospone. Sin embargo, esta pareja, afectada por el sobrepeso, decidió ponerse en forma y bajar de peso en enero de 2016. Su increíble cambio en poco más de un año y seis meses ha merecido la pena.
#transformationtuesday -392👇 since @dannyreed5 & I set a New Years Resolution together 1/1/16. We didnt have a meal plan, surgery, personal trainer, but what we did have was each other & the motivation within to work hard every single day. We wanted to be parents in the future and live a longer life together. We had no idea that in just over a year 6 months we would be a completely different couple. We may have lost the weight but we have grown closer together. Pound by pound, step by step, day by day - we have transformed our lives and molded our bodies into the people we've always wanted to be. This man has been by my side for the last 10 years and treated me no different at 485lbs than he does at 182lbs. We all deserve to live a life we are in love with and have people around that make it worth living. We hope others will hear our story & decide not to give up! --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dietbet just started but you can join for 14 days after! Time to get back on track! Thanksgiving is over - dont let Thanksgiving stop your goals! Fedup & ready to change? Time to finish 2017 strong! Time to reset after thanksgiving, win money for christmas & rock those outfits when you see all your family! Lose weight, share tips/recipes, giveaways including fedup tees, lulagems.com $100 wardrobe, @proteinmilkshake protein, & get paid! Link in bio or dietbet.com/fatgirlfedup #goals #motivation #fit #fitfam #obesetobeast #weightloss #weightlossjourney #motivation #fattofit #fitcouple #dietbet #diet #selflove #plussize #effyourbeautystandards #fitspo #countingcalories #motivation #fitness #gym #anytimefitness #fitspo #losingweight #weightlosstransformation #transform #gymlife #fitnessmotivation #diet #thickfit #dietbet #fatgirlfedupsdietbet #extremeweightloss #anytimefitness
Una publicación compartida de Lexiiii ❤ (@fatgirlfedup) el 28 de Nov de 2017 a la(s) 7:57 PST
#throwbackthursday to 485lbs & @discoveringdanny proposing to me at sunset on Clearwater Beach. He never saw me as my size, asked me to change, or made me feel as anything other than beautiful. He treated me the same way at 485lbs that he does at 182lbs. Love doesn't have a size or weight limit. He saw the person I was on the inside and supported me while I made that person on the side match my outside. Surround yourself with those who lift you higher and see the greatness in you even when you dont see it yourself! ❤ #weightloss #weightlossjourney #fatgirlfedupdietbet #love #florida #clearwaterbeach #sunset #fitspire #fitcouple #relationshipgoals #couplegoals #fattofit #obesetobeast #beastmode #fitfam #fitspo #inspire #motivation #fitnessmotivation #gym #wedding #engagement #transform #fitspo #diet #extremeweightloss #transformation
Una publicación compartida de Lexiiii ❤ (@fatgirlfedup) el 7 de Dic de 2017 a la(s) 5:58 PST
We all start somewhere, but the most important thing to do is start. Do what you can & start moving! At 485lbs at the beginning of last year I joined a gym and started working out. I was FEDUP with being a prisoner in my own body and I was ready to fight and put in the work. I started on the elliptical for 30 minutes 5x a week and challenged myself to beat my time by a few seconds daily. I wasnt the quickest and I honestly was probably over the weight limit, but I pushed every single time to do my best even if I looked like I was walking. I stayed on the machine and made sure I got my 30 mins in and others even came up to cheer me on. I could have let my mind tell me it was impossible at 485lbs to do a side plank or to workout for 30 mins when I couldnt even walk a block - but instead I told myself that your legs arent giving out your mind is giving up & pushed myself to try new things. Your only limit is you! If i didnt start I never would have broke out of my prison of lost 303lbs. Dont wait any longer - Start today! #weightloss #weightlossjourney #fattofit #obesetobeast #beastmode #fitfam #thickfit #plussize #anytimefitness #effyourbeautystandards #gym #myanytimestory #workout #plank #exercise #motivation #fitnessmotivation #transformationtuesday #fedup #fatgirlfedup #dietbet #planetfitness #gymlife #lowcarb #fitspo #fatgirlfedupsdietbet #fedupfam
Una publicación compartida de Lexiiii ❤ (@fatgirlfedup) el 21 de Nov de 2017 a la(s) 3:23 PST