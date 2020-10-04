Muere el actor Archie Lyndhurst, de 19 años, protagonista de la serie 'So Awkward'

We're so sorry to have to tell you that Archie Lyndhurst, who so brilliantly played Ollie in So Awkward on CBBC, has very sadly died after a short illness.

Archie will be hugely missed by all who worked with him, and by all the fans who laughed along with Ollie in the show. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SfXP8TIz2Q