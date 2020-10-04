Muere el actor Archie Lyndhurst, de 19 años, protagonista de la serie 'So Awkward'
Era hijo del también conocido actor Nicholas Lyndhurst
Ha muerto tras sufrir una enfermedad
Las redes sociales se han llenado de mensajes lamentando su pérdida
El actor Archie Lyndhurst, protagonista de la serie de comedia 'So Awkward', ha fallecido a los 19 años de edad a causa de una enfermedad. Así lo ha comunicado la cadena CBBC a través de su cuenta de Twitter, donde ha lamentado la pérdida del joven y ha asegurado que le echarán mucho de menos.
We're so sorry to have to tell you that Archie Lyndhurst, who so brilliantly played Ollie in So Awkward on CBBC, has very sadly died after a short illness.— CBBC (@cbbc) October 1, 2020
Archie will be hugely missed by all who worked with him, and by all the fans who laughed along with Ollie in the show. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SfXP8TIz2Q
"Lamentamos mucho tener que anunciar que Archie Lyndhurst, quien interpretó de manera brillante a Ollie en 'So Awkward' en CBBC, ha muerto después de una breve enfermedad. Archie será muy extrañado por todos los que trabajaron con él y por todos los fanáticos que se rieron junto con Ollie en el programa", aseguraba la cadena en su mensaje.
Junto con la publicación, la cadena británica ha compartido una fotografía del joven acompañada de un texto en el que aseguran estar "devastados" por la noticia y en el que valoran el gran trabajo de actuación que cumplía Archie. Además, lanzan un mensaje hacia sus fans, sobre todo hacia los más pequeños, donde les intentan tranquilizar y hacer entender que es normal sentirse enfadado y triste por la pérdida, pero que hablen y expresen lo que sienten con los demás y, si lo necesitan, pidan ayuda.
Archie comenzó su carrera como actor en la escuela de teatro Sylvia Young a los 10 años de edad. En 2013, su padre, el también conocido actor Nicholas Lyndhurst, protagonista de películas como 'Only Fools and Horses' o 'Los viajes de Gulliver', aseguraba que su hijo había heredado su gen de la actuación.
Su salto a la fama llegó con su actuación, interpretando a Ollie, en la serie de comedia 'So Awkward' en el año 2015. Además de su papel en esta serie, tambén apareció en capítulos de 'Bad Education' o 'Our Ex-Wife'.
Numerosos compañeros de profesión y seguidores han llenado las redes sociales de mensajes de condolencia por la trágica muerte del actor.
La actriz Cleo Demetriou le ha dedicado unas emotivas palabras a través de su cuenta de Instagram: "Archie, ni siquiera puedo creer que esté escribiendo esto", comenzaba narrando. "El alma más hermosa que he conocido, la persona más única y cariñosa en este planeta. Mi corazón está completamente roto sabiendo que nunca podré volver a verte, nunca volveré a hablarte y nunca más te abrazaré".
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Archie, I can’t even believe I am writing this. It’s taken me a while to be able to find things to say as I am at an absolute loss for words. You were the most beautiful soul I have ever known, the most unique, loving and caring person on this planet. My heart is completely broken knowing I that I can never see you again, never speak to you again and never hug you again. Thank you so much for being you, an absolute light in this sometimes very dark world. You were the best Godbrother I could ever have asked for and you were always by my side through my harder moments. We also shared my most favourite moments of my life so far. What can I say, We were together through thick and thin. I’ll never forget the mornings you’d come downstairs and say ‘Mornin Dud’. I’ll never forget when we first started filming the show. We were all 13 and learning how to deal with stress and the long hours. But you came and sat in the girls bathroom with us for an hour, you made us cry with laughter. You helped us forget everything that was going on and we left with pain from laughing so hard. For the past 7 years, you’ve never failed to have my back, You always knew how to make me feel better and gave me arm tickles on demand. You had such a bright future ahead of you, the world clearly wasn’t ready for what you had in store for us. It’s gonna be so much harder going about my days without you and I just hate to believe that you’re gone. I just know you’re showing them how it’s done, wherever you are. I’ll miss you forever Archie Lyndhurst 🤍
Una publicación compartida de Cleopatra (@cleo_demetriou) el 30 Sep, 2020 a las 3:43 PD
T
Samuel Small también ha publicado fotografías con su amigo, al que ha dedicado unas emotivas palabras de despedida: "Para mi hermano Archie. Todavía no puedo comprender que hayas fallecido. Todavía tenías mucha vida por vivir y daría cualquier cosa por que siguieras viviendo. Me duele el corazón todos los días y cada día pienso en ti. Solo deseo haber podido hablar contigo una vez más para decirte lo mucho que te quiero".
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
To my brother Archie. I still can’t quite comprehend that you have passed. You still had so much life to live and I’d give anything for you to keep on living it. My heart aches all day and everyday thinking about you and I just wish I could talk to you just one more time so you could know how much I loved you. I vow to make you proud with every last breath. Love you from now until infinity. Rest in power bro. I wish you could’ve all known Archie how we knew him. I’ve never met someone so full of life and had touched so many peoples hearts. Archie was there for me in my lowest lows but my highest highs were with him. Archie’s my best friend and to say goodbye so soon is absolutely devastating, but his calling was obviously somewhere else and I hope he is brightening up wherever he is. To be honest, I still can’t find the words that do him justice and show how much of a beautiful soul he was, but his mission was to make as many people happy as he could and trust me, he really really did. Archie loved his friends and family so so dearly and we hope he knows how much he truly was loved. We never know what tomorrow will bring so hug the ones you love extra tight as Archie always did🕊🤍
Una publicación compartida de Samuel Small (@samuel.small) el 30 Sep, 2020 a las 11:49 PDT
También lo han hecho compañeros y amigos de su familia como John Challis, que trabajó con Nicholas en 'Only Fools and Horses' : "Me duele el corazón por Nick y Lucy. No podrían haberlo amado más", ha escrito.
The saddest news of all today.The death of Archie Lyndhurst,just starting out on his chosen career in acting. My heart aches for Nick and Lucy.They could not have loved him more. pic.twitter.com/TkoGB1nxio— John Challis (@BeingBoycie) October 1, 2020