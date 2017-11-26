Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

La doble de Emma Watson que te hará dudar si es ella o no

frameemmaInstagram

Esta joven estadounidense se parece tanto a la actriz Emma Watson que muchas de las fotografías que publica en Instagram te harán dudar si en realidad es ella o no.

Si pensabas que no podía haber nadie como Emma Watson, te equivocaste. Esta joven residente en Indianápolis, Estados Unidos, ha demostrado en Instagram que su parecido con la famosa actriz es más que evidente.
Para acercarse aún más al carisma de Watson, Lewis se ha hecho con unos disfraces muy creíbles de las los papeles más enigmáticos de la actriz.
Podemos ver a la joven como Hermione, en 'Harry Potter' o Bella de 'La Bella y la Bestia'.
Su parecido con la actriz, nacida en París hace 27 años, le ha servido a Lewis para acumular más de 19.000 seguidores en Instagram.

Cinci Comic Expo, I'm ready for you.

Una publicación compartida de Kari Lewis (@kariellex) el 23 de Sep de 2017 a la(s) 2:11 PDT

Another of my faves. 😊 Thanks, @tk33092!

Una publicación compartida de Kari Lewis (@kariellex) el 2 de Sep de 2017 a la(s) 8:36 PDT