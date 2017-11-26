La doble de Emma Watson que te hará dudar si es ella o no
Informativos Telecinco26/11/201714:19
Esta joven estadounidense se parece tanto a la actriz Emma Watson que muchas de las fotografías que publica en Instagram te harán dudar si en realidad es ella o no.
One of my sightings at the Cincinnati Comic Expo! Oh gosh, I look so awkward. 😂 I found out (a couple of days later) that I was fighting bronchitis, tonsillitis, sinusitis, and an ear infection at that time. At least, I was mostly in good spirits! 😊
Here's a better photo of Belle! My daughter is super stoked to trick and treat as her favorite Disney princess (she loves our matching dresses). 😂😊
Cinci Comic Expo, I'm ready for you.
Another of my faves. 😊 Thanks, @tk33092!
I found this little gem of a selfie in my camera roll, too. This was when I was getting ready for a Harry Potter Yule Ball event. 😊 Anyway, I'm going to get more rest. ✌
Alsooo, I've just been given a set of photos from the birthday party I did a little while back. 😊👍 Here I am in action! I'd love to do more. #bellecosplay
