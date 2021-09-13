MTV VMAs 2021: Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber y Rosalía, triunfan

La debutante Olivia Rodrigo, con tres premios, superó a la estrella del pop Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X se llevó el codiciado premio al Video del año

Justin Bieber llegó a la cita con seis nominaciones y finalmente se alzó con uno

Los MTV VMAs 2021 volvieron a brillar en vivo y en directo: Olivia Rodrigo rompió todos los pronósticos y arrasó con tres premios. Se esperaba a sobre el escenario a Justin Bieber, que se alzó con el galardón a la mejor canción Pop. Hacía seis años que el cantante no actuaba en esta cita a la que llegó con seis nominaciones.

MTV ha celebrado este domingo con una gala presencial la 37ª edición de sus premios Video Music Awards (VMA), donde Olivia Rodrigo nació como nueva estrella al ganar sus primeros VMA en las categorías de Canción del Año, Artista Push del Año y Actuación Push del año por “Drivers License”.

El grupo coreano BTS se llevó Mejor K-pop y Canción del Verano con su tema “Butter”. Lil Nas X se llevó el apetitoso premio al Video del año por su tema “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”, tema que también se llevó el galardón a Mejor dirección. Por su parte, la legendaria banda Foo Fighters fue premiada con el Global Icon Award por sus 26 años de carrera.

La española Rosalía también tuvo su momento y se llevó el premio a Mejor latino por su colaboración con Billie Eilish “Lo vas a olvidar”.

La Gala musical también estuvo caracterizada por sorprendentes espectáculos de algunas de las estrellas más conocidas del momento como Ozuna, Little Nas X, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, entre muchos otros.

Lista completa Premios MTV 2021

Video del Año

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - “WAP”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake - “POPSTAR” (Starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat ft. SZA - “Kiss Me More”

Ed Sheeran - “Bad Habits”

Lil Nas X - “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” (GANADOR)

The Weeknd - “Save Your Tears”

Artista del Año

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber (GANADOR)

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Canción del Año

24kGoldn ft. iann dior - “Mood”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - “Leave The Door Open”

BTS - “Dynamite”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - “WAP”

Dua Lipa - “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Drivers License” (GANADORA)

Mejor Artista Nuevo

24kGoldn

Giveon

The Kid LAROI

Olivia Rodrigo (GANADORA)

Polo G

Saweetie

Actuación PUSH del año

Wallows - “Are You Bored Yet?”

Ashnikko - “Daisy”

SAINt JHN - “Gorgeous”

24kGoldn - “Coco”

JC Stewart - “Break My Heart”

Latto - “Sex Lies”

Madison Beer - “Selfish”

The Kid LAROI - “WITHOUT YOU”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Drivers License” (GANADORA)

girl in red - “Serotonin”

Fousheé - “my slime”

jxdn - “Think About Me”

Mejor Latino

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez - “Dákiti”

Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA - “Lo Vas A Olvidar” (GANADORA)

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira - “GIRL LIKE ME”

J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy - “UN DIA (ONE DAY)”

Karol G - “Bichota”

Maluma - “Hawái”

Mejor Colaboración

24kGoldn ft. iann dior - “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - “WAP”

Doja Cat ft. SZA - “Kiss Me More” (GANADORA)

Drake ft. Lil Durk - “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - “Peaches”

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - “Prisoner”

Mejor Pop

Ariana Grande - “positions”

Billie Eilish - “Therefore I Am”

BTS - “Butter”

Harry Styles - “Treat People With Kindness”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - “Peaches” (GANADOR)

Olivia Rodrigo - “good 4 u”

Shawn Mendes - “Wonder”

Taylor Swift - “willow”

Mejor Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - “WAP”

Drake ft. Lil Durk - “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion - “On Me (remix)”

Moneybagg Yo - “Said Sum”

Polo G - “RAPSTAR”

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. - “FRANCHISE” (GANADOR)

Mejor Rock

Evanescence - “Use My Voice”

Foo Fighters - “Shame Shame”



John Mayer - “Last Train Home” (GANADOR)

The Killers - “My Own Soul’s Warning”

Kings Of Leon - “The Bandit”

Lenny Kravitz - “Raise Vibration”

Mejor Alternativo

Bleachers - “Stop Making This Hurt”

Glass Animals - “Heat Waves”

Imagine Dragons - “Follow You”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear - “my ex’s best friend” (GANADORA)

twenty one pilots - “Shy Away”

WILLOW ft. Travis Barker - “transparentsoul”

Mejor R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - “BROWN SKIN GIRL”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - “Leave The Door Open” (GANADORES)

Chris Brown and Young Thug - “Go Crazy”

Giveon - “HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY”

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown - “Come Through”

SZA - “Good Days”

Mejor K-POP

(G)I-DLE - “DUMDi DUMDi”

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez - “Ice Cream”

BTS - “Butter” (GANADOR)

Monsta X - “Gambler”

SEVENTEEN - “Ready to love”

TWICE - “Alcohol-Free”

Mejor video con mensaje social

Billie Eilish - “Your Power” (GANADOR)

Demi Lovato - “Dancing With The Devil”

H.E.R. - “Fight For You”

Kane Brown - “Worldwide Beautiful”

Lil Nas X - “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z - “Entrepreneur”

Mejor grupo

BTS (GANADOR)

Blackpink

CNCO

Foo Fighters

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic

twenty one pilots

Canción del verano

BTS - “Butter” (GANADOR)

Billie Eilish - “Happier Than Ever”

Camila Cabello - “Don’t Go Yet”

DJ Khaled ft. Lil Baby & Lil Durk - “Every Chance I Get”

Doja Cat - “Need to Know”

Dua Lipa - “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran - “Bad Habits”

Giveon - “Heartbreak Anniversary”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon - “Peaches”

The Kid LAROI con Justin Bieber - “Stay”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - “Industry Baby”

Lizzo ft. Cardy B - “Rumors”

Megan Thee Stallion - “Thot Shit”

Normani ft. Cardi B - “Wild Side”

Olivia Rodrigo - “good 4 u”

Shawn Mendes & Tainy - “Summer of Loves”

CATEGORÍAS PROFESIONALES

Mejor dirección

Billie Eilish – “Your Power” – Dirigido por: Billie Eilish

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “Popstar” (starring Justin Bieber) – Dirigido por: Julien Christian Lutz (Director X)

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Dirigido por: Lil Nas X y Tanu Muino (GANADORES)

Taylor Swift – “Willow” – Dirigido por: Taylor Swift

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A – “Franchise” – Dirigido por: Travis Scott

Tyler, The Creator – “Lumberjack” – Dirigido por: Wolf Haley

Mejor Cinematografía

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “Brown Skin Girl” – Cinematografía por: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, Mohammed Atta Ahmed, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant (GANADORES)

Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am” –Cinematografía por: Rob Witt

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Cinematografía por: Santiago Gonzalez

Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper – “Holy” – Cinematografía por: Elias Talbot

Lady Gaga – “911” – Cinematografía por: Jeff Cronenweth

Lorde – “Solar Power” – Cinematografía por: Andrew Stroud

Mejor Dirección de Arte

Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer – “Already” – Dirección de arte por: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Dirección de arte por: Alison Dominitz

Lady Gaga – “911” – Dirección de arte por: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Dirección de arte por: John Richoux

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat – “Best Friend” – Dirección de arte por: Art Haynes (GANADOR)

Taylor Swift – “willow” – Dirección de arte por: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez

Mejores Efectos Visuales

Bella Poarch – “Build a Bitch” – Efectos visuales por: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova

Coldplay – “Higher Power” – Efectos visuales por: Mathematic

Doja Cat & The Weeknd – “You Right” – Efectos visuales por: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel

Glass Animals – “Tangerine” – Efectos visuales por: Ronan Fourreau

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Efectos visuales por: Mathematic (GANADORES)

P!NK – “All I Know So Far” – Efectos visuales por: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc

Mejor Coreografía

Ariana Grande – “34+35” – Coreografía por: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson

BTS – “Butter” – Coreografía por: Son Sung Deuk with BHM Performance Directing Team

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Coreografía por: Natricia Bernard

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Coreografía por: Nina McNeely

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Coreografía por: Paul Roberts (GANADOR)

Marshmello & Halsey – “Be Kind” – Coreografía por: Dani Vitale

Mejor Edición