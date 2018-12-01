Así despiden en Twitter los políticos a George Bush padre

Así despiden en Twitter los políticos a George Bush padreReuters / Archivo

La red social se ha inundado de mensajes recordando al que fue el presidente de Estados Unidos de 1989 a 1993 George H.W Bush.

El actual presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha publicado una declaración de su esposa y él respecto al fallecimiento del expresidente.
En el comunicado el presidente destaca los logros de Bush tanto en la armada como en sus inicios en la política hasta llegar a la presidencia. Asimismo alaga su política internacional por poner fin a la Guerra Fría. 
Las últimas líneas las dedica a mandar sus condolencias en nombre de todos los americanos a toda la familia Bush y subraya que "recordaremos a al Presidente Bush por su devoción a la familia, especialmente por el amor que profesaba a su esposa, Bárbara".
El expresidente Barack Obama también ha querido rendirle un homenaje con un texto, destacando sus logros como presidente de la nación.
El presidente francés Emmanuel Macron se ha sumado lanzando un mensaje en francés y otro en inglés.
Pedro Sánchez, el Presidente del Gobierno, ha trasladado su pésame a la familia y a todos los americanos.
George P. Bush, nieto del fallecido, ha dedicado un hilo en honor a su abuelo.
Otras personalidades políticas estadounidenses han usado Twitter para mostrar sus condolencias.

