Así despiden en Twitter los políticos a George Bush padre
Informativos Telecinco01/12/201811:08 h.
La red social se ha inundado de mensajes recordando al que fue el presidente de Estados Unidos de 1989 a 1993 George H.W Bush.
Statement from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the Passing of Former President George H.W. Bush pic.twitter.com/qxPsp4Ggs7— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 1 de diciembre de 2018
America has lost a patriot and humble servant in George Herbert Walker Bush. While our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude. Our thoughts are with the entire Bush family tonight – and all who were inspired by George and Barbara’s example. pic.twitter.com/g9OUPu2pjY— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) 1 de diciembre de 2018
Au nom du Peuple français, j’adresse mes condoléances à la nation américaine suite au décès de l’ancien président américain George Bush père. C’était un grand dirigeant et un soutien sans faille de l’alliance avec l’Europe. Nos pensées à sa famille et à ses proches.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) 1 de diciembre de 2018
George H. W. Bush fue un gran dirigente que protagonizó momentos claves para la historia de nuestros países gracias a su talante dialogante e integrador. Mi pésame y cariño a toda su familia y al pueblo americano.— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) 1 de diciembre de 2018
My grandfather was the greatest man I ever knew. His life spanned the American Century—he fought in World War II ... took part in the Texas oil boom ... served out a distinguished career in public service including serving as president during the final days of the Cold War. pic.twitter.com/6i68EPVC3j— George P. Bush (@georgepbush) 1 de diciembre de 2018
President Bush has left us for one last flight but his destination isn't unknown. He's flying into the arms of the love of his life, Barbara. This evening, each of us should take a minute to look up and offer him a silent thanks. FULL STATEMENT: https://t.co/XbuFYztrmg— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) 1 de diciembre de 2018
President George H.W. Bush was an American hero, a patriot and a wise and generous man. May he Rest In Peace.— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) 1 de diciembre de 2018
One thing President George H. W. Bush loved was Texas A&M football. This was at a Texas—Texas A&M game in college station. He will always be cherished for his love of Texas traditions. pic.twitter.com/HoXyEpT5hC— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) 1 de diciembre de 2018