Muere Luke Perry, Dylan en 'Sensación de vivir'

Luke Perry (Dylan)FOX

El popular actor fallece a los 52 años después de sufrir un derrame cerebral. Se va uno de los rostros míticos de la televisión para toda una generación.

El actor Luke Perry, conocido por su participación en producciones televisivas de éxito como ‘Sensación de vivir’ y ‘Buffy Cazavampiros’, ha muerto al no superar un infarto cerebral que sufrió en su casa del barrio de Sherman Oaks.
El actor estadounidense, de 52 años, regresó por todo lo alto a la escena audiovisual en 2017 con su fichaje por la serie ‘Riverdale’ de Netflix y, de hecho, tiene escasas semanas de rodar sus escenas en la nueva película del director Quentin Tarantinto, ‘Érase una vez en Hollywood’, cinta protagonizada por Leonardo DiCaprio y Brad Pitt.
El actor ingresó de urgencia el pasado miércoles tras sufrir un derrame cuando se encontraba en su casa de Sherman Oaks, California. Sus representantes dijeron que los médicos habían sedado a la estrella, con la esperanza de darle a su cerebro la posibilidad de recuperarse del trauma.
Sin embargo, parece que el daño era demasiado extenso, publica TZM. Perry comenzó su carrera a principios de los años 80 y se hizo famoso por su personaje Dylan McKay en 'Sensación de Vivir', la serie producida por Aaron Speeling. "Voy a estar vinculado con él hasta que muera. Creé a Dylan McKay y es mío", dijo una vez el actor sobre el papel que definió su carrera. Actualmente, interpretaba al padre de Archie en el la serie Riverdale.

Fox  había anunciado el retorno de la exitosa sèrie de los 90, ‘Sensación de Vivir’, para este verano, con casi el mismo reparto original. Los únicos que no iban a estar en el remake, compuesto de seis capítulos, iban a ser él (Dylan) y Shannen Doherty (Brenda).
Perry también había aparecido en películas como ‘The Enemy’ (2001), ‘Dirt’ (2001) o ‘The Florentine’ (1999). En el cine, sus participaciones más importantes han sido en ‘El quinto elemento’ (1997) y ‘Buffy, the Vampire Slayer’ (1992).

Homenaje en las redes

La noticia no ha tardado en llegar a sus más allegados, quienes han rendido un pequeño homenaje a LuKe en las redes sociales. Entre ellos se encuentra su amigo Charlie Sheen, quien se encontraba muy unido al actor.

 