Muere Luke Perry, Dylan en 'Sensación de vivir'
telecinco.es04/03/201919:02 h.
El popular actor fallece a los 52 años después de sufrir un derrame cerebral. Se va uno de los rostros míticos de la televisión para toda una generación.
Fox había anunciado el retorno de la exitosa sèrie de los 90, ‘Sensación de Vivir’, para este verano, con casi el mismo reparto original. Los únicos que no iban a estar en el remake, compuesto de seis capítulos, iban a ser él (Dylan) y Shannen Doherty (Brenda).
Homenaje en las redes
L.P.— Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) 4 de marzo de 2019
you
made every
situation better,
my man.
your
elegance
your wit
your charm
and
your giant heart,
inspired and
enchanted so many
of us,
on countless
occasions,
with brilliant aplomb.
R.I.P good sir.
i am
truly honored
to have known you
all of these years.
©️
❤️
Dearest Luke,— Ian Ziering (@IanZiering) 4 de marzo de 2019
I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
With the heaviest of hearts, I am stunned and devastated to tell you that Luke passed away. I am still in shock and I have no words beyond saying he was a truly kind gentleman. He will be mourned and missed by everyone who knew him and the millions who love him. RIP, dearie Luke. Your time here was far too short. 💔💔💔
Una publicación compartida de Christine Elise McCarthy (@christineelisemccarthy) el 4 Mar, 2019 a las 10:00 PST
So shocking so young! RIP sweet Luke. My love goes out to your family and friends. “Luke Perry passes away just days after the Beverly Hills 90210 star was rushed to the hospital” pic.twitter.com/lkTlKbh8Fj— Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) 4 de marzo de 2019
52 - too young 💔 #RIPLukePerry pic.twitter.com/tdTw76lAXV— ROSIE (@Rosie) 4 de marzo de 2019