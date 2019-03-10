PortadaEn directo

Dos españoles entre los 157 fallecidos en el accidente de avión en Etiopía

Dos españoles han muerto en el accidente de avión de la compañía Ethiopian Airlines, según han informado diversos medios. La aeronave acababa de despegar de Adís Abeba y se dirigía hacia a Nairobi, según ha informado la aerolínea. 

"En la lista de pasajeros del vuelo siniestrado figuran dos personas que viajaban con pasaporte español", reza el comunicado de la compañía. El vuelo desapareció del radar a los seis minutos de despegar de la capital etíope por causas todavía bajo investigación.
Según un comunicado de la compañía, el avión salió del aeropuerto de Bole a las 08.38 de la mañana. La torre de control perdió el contacto con el aparato seis minutos después, a las 08.44. Los restos del avión se encuentran cerca de la población de Bishoftu, a unos 50 kilómetros al suroeste de la capital etíope.
En el accidente han perdido la vida 149 pasajeros y 8 personas que trabajaban en la tripulación del avión. Un portavoz de Ethiopian Airliness, la compañía del avión que se ha estrellado al despegar en un vuelo que se dirigía a Nairobi, ha declarado que no hay supervivientes. 
En el avión se encontraban 32 kenianos, 8 chinos, 9 etíopes, 18 canadienses, 8 estadounidenses, 8 italianos, 7 británicos, 5 holandeses, 3 rusos, 7 franceses, 8 italianos,  6 egipcios, dos israelíes, dos marroquíes y dos polacos. Bégica, Djibouti, Indonesia, Irlanda, Mozambique, Noruega, Ruanda, Arabia Saudí, Sudan, Somalia, Serbia, Togo, Uganda, Yemeni, Nepaly y Nigeria contaban con una persona de su país en este vuelo. El sitio web sueco de rastreo de vuelos flightradar24 ha declarado que el vuelo en cuestión "tenía una velocidad vertical inestable".
Por su parte, el primer ministro de Etiopía, Abiy Ahmed, ya ha dado sus condolencias por el incidente a través de su cuenta de Twitter.
La embajada de Etiopía en España ha facilitado a través de las redes sociales los diferentes medios de comunicación para ponerse en contacto con los teléfonos información para obtener información sobre el accidente. 
