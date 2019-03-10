Dos españoles entre los 157 fallecidos en el accidente de avión en Etiopía
Informativos Telecinco10/03/201913:31 h.
Dos españoles han muerto en el accidente de avión de la compañía Ethiopian Airlines, según han informado diversos medios. La aeronave acababa de despegar de Adís Abeba y se dirigía hacia a Nairobi, según ha informado la aerolínea.
The Office of the PM, on behalf of the Government and people of Ethiopia, would like to express it’s deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning.— Office of the Prime Minister - Ethiopia (@PMEthiopia) 10 de marzo de 2019
Líneas habilitadas por Ethiopian Airlines en España:— Embajada de España en Etiopía (@EmbSpainAddis) 10 de marzo de 2019
+34606456614
+ 34685620134
Línea de emergencia del aeropuerto de Addis:
+251115178733
+251115174735
Teléfonos Información Ethiopian:
+251 11 5 17 89 45
+251 11 5 17 89 87
+251 11 5 17 82 31
0034606456614
0034685620134