Kevin Hart renuncia a presentar los Óscar por una serie de tuits homófobos que publicó hace años
Informativos Telecinco07/12/201812:02 h.
Un día después de anunciar que Kevin Hart será el presentador de la gala de los Premios Óscar 2019, el humorista publica a través de las redes sociales un vídeo informando de su renuncia ante tal puesto. El motivo es la polémica que han levantado una serie de tuits homófobos que el actor publicó hace diez años.
I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's....this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.— Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) 7 de diciembre de 2018
And the Oscar for most homophobic host ever goes to... pic.twitter.com/fw9DTjSrhx— Benjamin Lee (@benfraserlee) 5 de diciembre de 2018
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Stop looking for reasons to be negative...Stop searching for reasons to be angry....I swear I wish you guys could see/feel/understand the mental place that I am in. I am truly happy people....there is nothing that you can do to change that...NOTHING. I work hard on a daily basis to spread positivity to all....with that being said. If u want to search my history or past and anger yourselves with what u find that is fine with me. I’m almost 40 years old and I’m in love with the man that I am becoming. You LIVE and YOU LEARN & YOU GROW & YOU MATURE. I live to Love....Please take your negative energy and put it into something constructive. Please....What’s understood should never have to be said. I LOVE EVERYBODY.....ONCE AGAIN EVERYBODY. If you choose to not believe me then that’s on you....Have a beautiful day
Una publicación compartida de Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) el 6 Dic, 2018 a las 3:20 PST
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I know who I am & so do the people closest to me. #LiveLoveLaugh
Una publicación compartida de Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) el 6 Dic, 2018 a las 7:31 PST