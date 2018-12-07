Kevin Hart renuncia a presentar los Óscar por una serie de tuits homófobos que publicó hace años

Kevin Hart renuncia a presentar los Óscar por una serie de tuits homófobos que publicó hace añosReuters

Un día después de anunciar que Kevin Hart será el presentador de la gala de los Premios Óscar 2019, el humorista publica a través de las redes sociales un vídeo informando de su renuncia ante tal puesto. El motivo es la polémica que han levantado una serie de tuits homófobos que el actor publicó hace diez años.

El actor Kevin Hart ha rechazado su papel como presentador de la gala de los Premios Óscar 2019 tras la polémica desatacada por unos tuits que publicó diez años atrás, ya eliminados,y que son calificados de homófobos. 
Solo un día después de proclamarse la noticia de que el humorista sería el conductor de la 91ª ceremonia de los premios cinematográficos, Hart ha anunciado su renuncia ante tal puesto a través de un vídeo en sus redes sociales. 

"Mi equipo me llamó 'Dios mío, Kevin, todo el mundo está decepcionado por los tuits que publicaste hace años'", explica en uno de los vídeos. Sin embargo, no es la primera vez que tachan al humorista de ofender al colectivo LGTBI y él nunca ha pedido disculpas ante las acusaciones: "Chicos, estoy cerca de los 40 años. Si no creéis que la gente cambia, crece, evoluciona a medida que envejece, no sé que deciros. Si queréis mantener a la gente en una posición donde siempre tienen que justificar su pasado, hacerlo. Pero no conmigo".
Horas más tarde, Hart reapareció en otro vídeo donde decía que la Academia le había dado un ultimátum: o se disculpaba, o buscarían a otro anfitrión. A lo que el humorista contestó: "Paso de disculparme".
También insistió en recalcar que ya ha pasado "varias veces por esto". "No voy a seguir yendo y viniendo a esos días de antaño cuando ya he avanzado y ahora estoy en un momento completamente diferente de mi vida", concluyó.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Stop looking for reasons to be negative...Stop searching for reasons to be angry....I swear I wish you guys could see/feel/understand the mental place that I am in. I am truly happy people....there is nothing that you can do to change that...NOTHING. I work hard on a daily basis to spread positivity to all....with that being said. If u want to search my history or past and anger yourselves with what u find that is fine with me. I’m almost 40 years old and I’m in love with the man that I am becoming. You LIVE and YOU LEARN & YOU GROW & YOU MATURE. I live to Love....Please take your negative energy and put it into something constructive. Please....What’s understood should never have to be said. I LOVE EVERYBODY.....ONCE AGAIN EVERYBODY. If you choose to not believe me then that’s on you....Have a beautiful day

Una publicación compartida de Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) el 6 Dic, 2018 a las 3:20 PST

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

I know who I am & so do the people closest to me. #LiveLoveLaugh

Una publicación compartida de Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) el 6 Dic, 2018 a las 7:31 PST