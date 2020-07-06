El actor Nick Cordero fallece a los 41 años después de meses de lucha contra el coronavirus
Nick Cordero ha fallecido a la edad de 41 años
“Dios tiene otro ángel en el cielo ahora", anunciaba su esposa
Se le amputó una pierna y necesitaba un doble trasplante de pulmón
El actor Nick Cordero ha fallecido a los 41 años después de meses de lucha contra el coronavirus. La triste noticia ha sido confirmada por su mujer en redes sociales.
"Dios tiene otro ángel en el cielo ahora. Mi querido esposo falleció esta mañana. Estuvo rodeado de amor por su familia, cantando y rezando mientras salía gentilmente de esta tierra", escribió Amanda Kloots en una publicación en Instagram.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️
Una publicación compartida de AK! ⭐️ (@amandakloots) el 5 Jul, 2020 a las 6:05 PDT
El actor, conocido por sus papeles en 'Waitress' o 'Rock of Ages', ha estado hospitalizado durante tres meses tras haber contraído el coronavirus por causas desconocidas.
En este tiempo, su mujer ha sido la encargada de informar de su estado de salud a través de las redes sociales y ha sido ella la que ha comunicado la triste noticia de su fallecimiento.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Here’s hoping for a good week. Prayer warriors please pray that his body gets stronger. Please pray that his Ph levels normalize. Please pray that he can get off blood pressure medicines. I believe in the power of prayer. “Whatever you ask for in prayer you will receive if you have faith. “- Matthew 21:22 🙏🏻
Una publicación compartida de AK! ⭐️ (@amandakloots) el 29 Jun, 2020 a las 10:29 PDT
El actor fue hospitalizado el 30 de marzo y estuvo sedado en la UCI durante 18 días. Cordero padeció una neumonía, un shock séptico, una infección pulmonar, tuvo dos "mini accidentes cerebrovasculares", se le colocó un marcapasos temporal en el corazón y tuvo complicaciones de coagulación de la sangre, que provocó la amputación de su pierna derecha.
Hace unos días, Amanda confirmó en una entrevista que el actor necesitaba un doble trasplante de pulmón.
"Existe una probabilidad del 99 por ciento de que necesitaría ese trasplante para vivir el tipo de vida que sé que mi esposo querría vivir", aseguró Kloots.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Nick update day 85. ⠀ Nick is profoundly weak. Imagine how you feel getting the flu and how it can take your body a full week to recover. Now imagine how Nicks body feels, all that he has gone through and how long it will take him to recover. This will take time, a long time. ⠀ He interacts with his eyes, answering questions by looking up for yes and down for no. When he is alert he can also move his jaw. I have been doing passive physical therapy on him to help in any way I can to get him stronger, to keep his joints moving and engage his muscles. He cannot move his body yet. He has had some minor blood infections that are causing little blood pressure issues although those are under control. His vent settings are getting better and his numbers are trending in a better direction. He is relatively stable. ⠀ Is this defeating? Sometimes it is, I won’t lie. I wish I would walk into his room and he was able to give me a big smile and hold my hand. But instead of feeling defeated, I turn to feeling determined! I give him any and all energy I can. I tell him goals that the doctors would like to see. I insist that he CAN do this! People may look at me like I’m crazy. They may think that I don’t fully understand his condition because I’m smiling and singing in his room everyday. I’m just not going to mope around and feel sad for myself or him. That is not what Nick would want me to do. That is not my personality. I fight and I will continue to fight for Nick every single day. With God on our side anything can happen! 🤍 ⠀
Una publicación compartida de AK! ⭐️ (@amandakloots) el 25 Jun, 2020 a las 10:03 PDT
La esposa de Cordero subrayó que, pese a que Cordero no tenía complicaciones previas, la enfermedad era tan grave que los médicos le recomendaron que se despidiera de su marido. "Me dijeron cuatro veces que no sobreviviría. A veces, incluso que no sobrevivirá durante la noche, pero lo hizo", recordó.
Cordero, un actor de éxito
Nick Cordero nació en Canadá pero su carrera como actor la desarrolló en Nueva York.
En 2014 fue nominado al premio Tony por su papel en "Bullets Over Broadway", por el que ganó también un Theatre World Award y un Outer Critics Circle Award.
En la pequeña pantalla actuó en producciones como "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" y "Blue Bloods".
Cordero era padre de un hijo de un año, llamado Elvis.
"Era amigo de todos, le encantaba escuchar, ayudar y especialmente hablar. Fue un actor y músico increíble. Te amaré por siempre", ha destacado su esposa.