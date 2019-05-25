Informativos
PortadaEn directo

Muere a los 10 años Sophia Weaber, símbolo de la lucha contra la discriminación de los niños con deformidades

Informativos Telecinco25/05/201920:47h.
Muere a los 10 años Sophie Weaber, símbolo de la lucha contra la discriminación de los niños con deformidades
Sophia Weaver@Nataliew1020

  • A lo largo de su vida fue operada 30 veces

  • La pequeña tenía el síndrome de Rett y deformidades

  • Fue utilizada como imagen a favor del aborto

Sophia Weaver falleció con solo 10 años en Cornelius, Carolina del Norte. A lo largo de su vida fue operada 30 veces. La pequeña nació con el síndrome de Rett, diabetes de tipo 1 y deformidades en manos, pies y rostro.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Sophia spent a month in the NICU. Mark and I went there early every morning. We spent our days holding and loving on her and learning how to provide her with all of her medical needs/care. Mark would spend hours talking me into leaving every night so I could get some rest. It was so difficult to leave her. This afternoon, I was cuddling with #SweetSophia and had a random memory pop into my mind. I made up a lullaby for her while in the NICU and would sing it every single day before I had to leave her and continued to sing it to her well into the toddler years. I sang it to her as we cuddled today. She got really excited and I knew she remembered. 💫Sweet Sophia’s Lullaby 💫 (sidenote: the night before she was born I saw a shooting star through the hospital window) 💫So Sweet Sophia you are a shooting star. 💫So Sweet Sophia you'll go very far. 💫So Sweet Sophia we love you very much. 💫So Sweet Sophia so many hearts you'll touch. 💫So Sweet Sophia you shine so very bright. 💫So Sweet Sophia it’s time to say good night. At that point, She was only days old but I already knew that she would have a big impact on others. I just didn't realize how big😊💜

Una publicación compartida de Natalie Weaver (@nataliecweaver) el 17 Abr, 2019 a las 2:01 PDT

La niña se ha convertido en un símbolo por su lucha contra la discriminación a las personas que sufren enfermedades raras y deformidades.
"Nuestra #SweetSophia dejó este mundo anoche acompañada cada día de su vida, rodeada de amor y adoración. En lugar de flores, le pedimos que done a http://www.sophias-voice.com.
Una vez que salgamos de este dolor tan abrumador, seguiremos ayudando a otros en su memoria", anunció el 24 de mayo su madre, Natalie Weaver, en su cuenta de Twitter.
En los días previos, su madre, ya anunció la preocupación por la niña, que llevaba dos meses ingresada en cuidados paliativos.
"#SweetSophia se ha enfermado muy rápido y estoy muy asustada. Sé que mi chica es una luchadora y puede con  esto", expresaba en su cuenta de Twitter, donde previamente había explicado que la niña tenía fiebre.
El 26 de abril, Natalie anunció en la misma red social la última operación de Sophia, la número 30. "No más hospitales, no más incisiones, no más cicatrices", publicó junto a una foto de ella y de Mark, su marido, con Sophia.
A lo largo de su vida, la niña fue víctima de comentarios de odio en las redes sociales debido a su apariencia física. Incluso, fue utilizada como imagen a favor del aborto por algunos usuarios de Twitter, según denunció su madre.
Sus padres siempre lucharon por la aceptación en la sociedad de los niños con deformidades y enfermedades raras y crearon una organización en honor a Sophie. Tras su muerte, esperan ayudar a otros en su memoria.

El síndrome de Rett

Sophie nació con el síndrome de Rett un trastorno genético neurológico y del desarrollo que no tiene cura y que afecta principalmente a las niñas, según Mayo Clinic.
El síndrome poco frecuente afecta a la forma en que se desarrolla el cerebro y causa una pérdida progresiva de las habilidades motoras y del habla a partir de los 18 meses de edad.

Te puede interesar