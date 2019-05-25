Muere a los 10 años Sophia Weaber, símbolo de la lucha contra la discriminación de los niños con deformidades
A lo largo de su vida fue operada 30 veces
La pequeña tenía el síndrome de Rett y deformidades
Fue utilizada como imagen a favor del aborto
Sophia spent a month in the NICU. Mark and I went there early every morning. We spent our days holding and loving on her and learning how to provide her with all of her medical needs/care. Mark would spend hours talking me into leaving every night so I could get some rest. It was so difficult to leave her. This afternoon, I was cuddling with #SweetSophia and had a random memory pop into my mind. I made up a lullaby for her while in the NICU and would sing it every single day before I had to leave her and continued to sing it to her well into the toddler years. I sang it to her as we cuddled today. She got really excited and I knew she remembered. 💫Sweet Sophia’s Lullaby 💫 (sidenote: the night before she was born I saw a shooting star through the hospital window) 💫So Sweet Sophia you are a shooting star. 💫So Sweet Sophia you'll go very far. 💫So Sweet Sophia we love you very much. 💫So Sweet Sophia so many hearts you'll touch. 💫So Sweet Sophia you shine so very bright. 💫So Sweet Sophia it’s time to say good night. At that point, She was only days old but I already knew that she would have a big impact on others. I just didn't realize how big😊💜
Una publicación compartida de Natalie Weaver (@nataliecweaver) el 17 Abr, 2019 a las 2:01 PDT
Una vez que salgamos de este dolor tan abrumador, seguiremos ayudando a otros en su memoria", anunció el 24 de mayo su madre, Natalie Weaver, en su cuenta de Twitter.
Our #SweetSophia left this earth last night as she spent every day of her life, surrounded by love & adoration.— Natalie Weaver (@Nataliew1020) 24 de mayo de 2019
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to https://t.co/EmzKKAEEc3
Once we pull ourselves from this shattering pain we will continue to help others in her memory pic.twitter.com/fvZBo9xqRW
#SweetSophia got really sick really quickly and I'm really scared. I know my girl is a fighter and can pull through this. Please keep her in your thoughts and for those with a t-shirt please wear it to keep her heartbeat close to yours.💜 pic.twitter.com/7DSDIcJs5O— Natalie Weaver (@Nataliew1020) 20 de mayo de 2019
THIS is the definition of Bittersweet— Natalie Weaver (@Nataliew1020) 26 de abril de 2019
30th & Final surgery
Today was the last surgery Sophia will ever have.
No more hospitals, no more incisions, no more scars.
She is in recovery and doing good. pic.twitter.com/vKxDykqyh3
El síndrome de Rett
