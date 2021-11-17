Ya conocemos la lista de nominados de los The Game Awards 2021, considerados como 'los Oscars de los videojuegos'. Seis son los títulos que se van a disputar el preciado galardón de 'Mejor juego del año', o el famoso 'GOTY' (Game of the Year), que en 2020 se llevó 'Hades': 'Deathloop' de Bethesda, 'It Takes Two' de Electronic Arts, 'Metroid Dread' de Nintendo, 'Psychonauts 2' de Double Fine, 'Ratchet & Clank: Una dimensión aparte', de Playstation Studios y 'Resident Evil Village' de Capcom.