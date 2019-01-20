La autopsia de la pareja que cayó al vacío en Yosemite revela que estaban ebrios

A la búsqueda de la pareja de enamorados de Yosemite@DippelMatt

Vishnu Viswanath, de 29 años, y su mujer, Meenakshi Moorthy, de 30, murieron "de múltiples lesiones en la cabeza, el cuello, el tórax y el abdomen, sufridas por una caída desde una montaña" en el Parque Nacional de Yosemite. La autopsia ha revelado que en el momento en el que se precipitaron, ambos se encontraban en estado ebrio.

Vishnu Viswanath, de 29 años, y su mujer, Meenakshi Moorthy, de 30, fallecieron tras caer del Taft Point, del Parque Nacional de Yosemite, cuando se hacían una foto.
La autopsia, que concluyó el 4 de enero, ha revelado que la pareja falleció como consecuencia "de múltiples lesiones en la cabeza, el cuello, el tórax y el abdomen, sufridas por una caída desde una montaña".
Además, un informe de toxicología de la Oficina del Forense del Condado de Stanislaus mostró que estaban "intoxicados con alcohol antes de su muerte". Concretamente, el Dr. Sung-Ook Baik, un patólogo forense, confirmó que no había drogas en sus cuerpos, pero sí cerveza, vino y licor, según revela el diario británico 'Daily Mail'.
La pareja era de origen indio y vivía y trabajaba en California (EEUU). Además, les gustaba mucho viajar y tenían un blog de viajes.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram

"If you see past the wrinkles, you can find the twinkles ✨ If you look beyond weary winters, you can sight the summer sunshine ☀️ And if you fancy a fairytale, fight for it, I promise you will find it. 🌹" - 🖋Minaxi 💕 ... When someone says “Love is not a fairytale”, the romantic in me often feels disappointed and dejected. 🥀Of course I agree that love doesn’t always come easy, but who said fairytales ✨ had it rosy all the time? 😊After all fairy tales have their share of sadness as well, but aren’t the endings what defines them to be a “fairy-tale” ✨? 😍 ... The dreamy and delirious love ❤️ promised to us is not something we chance 🌹upon. It has always been something for us to create 🌹 ... Here’s to creating our own fairytales 💕and living out our happilyeverafters 💕 as fascinating as the fantasies that flicker in our imagination 💕 • • • #brooklynbotanicgarden #iamtb #pinkpositivelight #whyilovenyc #unlimitednewyork #forloveandtravels #nyclovers #loves_ny #newyorkcitylife #peopleofnewyork #peopleoftravel #travelzoo #dreamscape #travelust #getoutandphoto #sakuramatsuri #coupleslovetravel #belovedstories #travelawesome #travelsandchill #seeyourcity #thediscoverer #wanderful #magicplace #explorationgram #happilyeverafter #travelingcouples #couplestravel #thehappylife #youandiwanderlust

Una publicación compartida de TravelCreatives❤️Minaxi+Vishnu (@holidaysandhappilyeverafters) el 7 May, 2017 a las 2:56 PDT

Foto viral

La pareja se viralizó en las redes después de que el 6 de octubre el fotógrafo MatthewDippel pidiese ayuda para localizar a los dos protagonistas de su captura de un momento muy especial: un hombre, de rodillas, le pedía matrimonio a una mujer.
Los guardabosques del parque recuperaron los cuerpos de la pareja a unos 800 pies (unos 245 metros) por debajo de Taft Point, un popular mirador utilizado por las parejas para declararse.
Por otro lado, un hombre de East Bay que visitó recientemente el Parque Nacional de Yosemite se sorprendió al descubrir que podría haber tomado la última foto conocida de Meenakshi Moorthy.
La mujer que falleció en Yosemite con su marido aparece en el selfi de otra pareja momentos antes de morir
TE PUEDE INTERESAR: