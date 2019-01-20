La autopsia de la pareja que cayó al vacío en Yosemite revela que estaban ebrios
Informativos Telecinco20/01/201912:16 h.
Vishnu Viswanath, de 29 años, y su mujer, Meenakshi Moorthy, de 30, murieron "de múltiples lesiones en la cabeza, el cuello, el tórax y el abdomen, sufridas por una caída desde una montaña" en el Parque Nacional de Yosemite. La autopsia ha revelado que en el momento en el que se precipitaron, ambos se encontraban en estado ebrio.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
"If you see past the wrinkles, you can find the twinkles ✨ If you look beyond weary winters, you can sight the summer sunshine ☀️ And if you fancy a fairytale, fight for it, I promise you will find it. 🌹" - 🖋Minaxi 💕 ... When someone says “Love is not a fairytale”, the romantic in me often feels disappointed and dejected. 🥀Of course I agree that love doesn’t always come easy, but who said fairytales ✨ had it rosy all the time? 😊After all fairy tales have their share of sadness as well, but aren’t the endings what defines them to be a “fairy-tale” ✨? 😍 ... The dreamy and delirious love ❤️ promised to us is not something we chance 🌹upon. It has always been something for us to create 🌹 ... Here’s to creating our own fairytales 💕and living out our happilyeverafters 💕 as fascinating as the fantasies that flicker in our imagination 💕 • • • #brooklynbotanicgarden #iamtb #pinkpositivelight #whyilovenyc #unlimitednewyork #forloveandtravels #nyclovers #loves_ny #newyorkcitylife #peopleofnewyork #peopleoftravel #travelzoo #dreamscape #travelust #getoutandphoto #sakuramatsuri #coupleslovetravel #belovedstories #travelawesome #travelsandchill #seeyourcity #thediscoverer #wanderful #magicplace #explorationgram #happilyeverafter #travelingcouples #couplestravel #thehappylife #youandiwanderlust
Una publicación compartida de TravelCreatives❤️Minaxi+Vishnu (@holidaysandhappilyeverafters) el 7 May, 2017 a las 2:56 PDT
Foto viral
Twitter help, idk who these two are but I hope this finds them. I took this at Taft Point at Yosemite National Park, on October 6th, 2018. pic.twitter.com/Rdzy0QqFbY— Matthew Dippel (@TheCornChips) 17 de octubre de 2018