Aluvión de críticas a una pareja al jugarse la vida por una foto desde un tren
telecinco.es06/03/201912:26 h.
La moda instagramer por conseguir la mejor instantánea no conoce de límites. La última temeridad la han protagonizado una pareja que arriesgaron sus vidas, por una foto, al agarrarse por fuera al tren en marcha en el que viajaban.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
We are all on a long journey, with problems to solve, lessons to learn, but most of all, experiences to enjoy 🙌🚂 For where are you now 🏠 and where you will go ✈️, for “I’ve always known” 🙋♂ and “I told you so” 🙄, for “nothing is happening” 🤷♀ and “all has gone wrong” 😭 just go out there 🍃 and don’t wait too long ⌛... No matter what happens, make sure you always enjoy this wonderful ride called life ♥️ When was the last time you went on a trip and wher did you go? ✄┄┄┄┄┄┄┄┄┄┄┄┄ #travellingourplanet #wondeful_places #bestvacations #living_destinations #travelcouple #togetherforever #coupleshoot #srilanka #srilankatrip #wanderlove
Una publicación compartida de RAQUEL & MIGUEL (@explorerssaurus_) el 19 Feb, 2019 a las 10:08 PST
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Una publicación compartida de RAQUEL & MIGUEL (@explorerssaurus_) el 19 Feb, 2019 a las 10:08 PST