PortadaEn directo

Aluvión de críticas a una pareja al jugarse la vida por una foto desde un tren

Aluvión de críticas a una pareja al jugarse la vida por una foto fuera del trenReuters

La moda instagramer por conseguir la mejor instantánea no conoce de límites. La última temeridad la han protagonizado una pareja que arriesgaron sus vidas, por una foto, al agarrarse por fuera al tren en marcha en el que viajaban.

Pese a que se producen una gran cantidad de muertes, la obsesión por conseguir la imagen más espectacular no se detiene aunque haya que poner la vida en riesgo. El último caso de imprudencia pertenece a Raquel y Miguel, una pareja de influencers portugueses que decidió salir del vagón en marcha en el que viajaban por Sri Lanka para fotografiarse.
Los reproches de los usuarios, y parte de sus 244.000 seguidores, no tardaron en llegar. "Idiotas", "inmaduros" o "dementes", son algunos de los comentarios que han recibido en la publicación, que a su vez posee más de 44.000 me gusta.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram

We are all on a long journey, with problems to solve, lessons to learn, but most of all, experiences to enjoy 🙌🚂 For where are you now 🏠 and where you will go ✈️, for “I’ve always known” 🙋‍♂ and “I told you so” 🙄, for “nothing is happening” 🤷‍♀ and “all has gone wrong” 😭 just go out there 🍃 and don’t wait too long ⌛... No matter what happens, make sure you always enjoy this wonderful ride called life ♥️ When was the last time you went on a trip and wher did you go? ✄┄┄┄┄┄┄┄┄┄┄┄┄ #travellingourplanet #wondeful_places #bestvacations #living_destinations #travelcouple #togetherforever #coupleshoot #srilanka #srilankatrip #wanderlove

Una publicación compartida de RAQUEL & MIGUEL (@explorerssaurus_) el 19 Feb, 2019 a las 10:08 PST

Como respuesta al enfado de algunos, la pareja respondió a varios asegurando que no hubo peligro alguno ya que el tren "iba muy lento". Además, en un vídeo de la misma publicación mostraron como salían al exterior orgullosos.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram

We are all on a long journey, with problems to solve, lessons to learn, but most of all, experiences to enjoy 🙌🚂 For where are you now 🏠 and where you will go ✈️, for “I’ve always known” 🙋‍♂ and “I told you so” 🙄, for “nothing is happening” 🤷‍♀ and “all has gone wrong” 😭 just go out there 🍃 and don’t wait too long ⌛... No matter what happens, make sure you always enjoy this wonderful ride called life ♥️ When was the last time you went on a trip and wher did you go? ✄┄┄┄┄┄┄┄┄┄┄┄┄ #travellingourplanet #wondeful_places #bestvacations #living_destinations #travelcouple #togetherforever #coupleshoot #srilanka #srilankatrip #wanderlove

Una publicación compartida de RAQUEL & MIGUEL (@explorerssaurus_) el 19 Feb, 2019 a las 10:08 PST

Según un estudio realizado por All India Institute of Medical Sciences, unas 260 personas han fallecido al intentar sacar la foto más impactante. Asimismo también han surgido disputas que han acabado en peleas, como la que tuvo lugar en la Fontana de Trevi el pasado verano.

Otras noticias que te pueden interesar: