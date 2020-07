A mar abierto en el Atlántico: el gigante A-68 ya es uno más en la autopista de los icebergs

🎶No stop signs, speed limit

Nobody's gonna slow me down🎶#A68 has entered the 'iceberg highway'!



It's been 3 years since #A68 iceberg calved from #LarsenC iceshelf.This map shows the different positions of A-68A during its three-year journey.

ℹ️ https://t.co/pxcmTw1KcO pic.twitter.com/pE51M2hgri